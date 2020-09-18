Cleveland Browns wide out Jarvis Landry paid tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman on Thursday Night Football. During the nationally-televised game between the Browns and Bengals, Landry took the opportunity to honor Boseman, who recently died from colon cancer.

Landry wore custom Nike cleats that featured spikes, Boseman's face in the form of his "Black Panther" character T'Challa and text that read "Chadwick Boseman 1976-2020."

The veteran wideout also wrote "Rest east" on them before the game. Landry caught all three of his targets and helped the Browns secure a much-needed 35-30 win over their in-state rivals.

The Browns receiver certainly isn't the first athlete to pay tribute to the talented actor.

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton threw up a "Wakanda Forever" sign after he rushed for a touchdown in Week 1. Also, prior to one of the Los Angeles Lakers' playoff games last month, LeBron James also paid tribute to Boseman by using the "Wakanda Forever" sign before taking the court.

Boseman's death has hit the world very hard and NFL players are now getting a chance to pay tribute with the regular season getting underway. Landry likely won't be the last.