Jarvis Landry in new documentary: 'The franchise tag is not a good deal for me'
Landry is set to earn $16.2 million on the tag in 2018
Don't expect to see Jarvis Landry playing next season under a one-year contract with the Miami Dolphins. Yes, the Dolphins may have used the franchise tag on Landry last month, but he has no intention of playing on that deal.
Landry has a documentary titled "Juice" coming out soon, and in a teaser for that doc, he detailed his most elaborate thoughts yet on the concept of playing under the tag. Here's the teaser:
And here's the full quote on playing out the season under the tag, which comes about three-quarters of the way through the video:
"The team decides to exercise the franchise tag. I'm considering not playing on it. The franchise tag is not a good deal for me. In my case, I've played four years. Then, you get another year of basically not signing me to a long-term deal. In that year, anything can happen. You look at guys like Ryan Shazier, who may not have an opportunity to play again. He's fighting a battle to just walk again. I'm at the point where taking care of my family -- that's the most important to me. I've put my body on the line for it for years. I've sacrificed my time. I've sacrificed my life to make sure that I have this opportunity."
Landry's tag value is expected to run approximately $16.2 million for the 2018 season, which is probably more than he could get on an annual basis on the open market. The Dolphins reportedly offered a deal that averages in the $13 million per year range, for example.
Of course, if Landry played this season and next on the tag for the Dolphins, he'd wind up with around $35.64 million. From his perspective, he likely sees that as the absolute minimum of what he should take in a long-term deal from the Dolphins. He seems somewhat unlikely to get a deal of that size, though, and with the team recently trading for high-priced defensive lineman Robert Quinn, there are some that expect the team to rescind the tag at some point. That's obviously not a sure thing just yet, so we'll have to wait and see how this plays out.
