Jarvis Landry is done recruiting Odell Beckham, who's 'going to be a Giant for another year'
Landry wanted his former college teammate to join him in Cleveland, but that's over
Late last month, new Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry publicly announced his intention to recruit his former college teammate, Odell Beckham Jr., to Cleveland. He was not shy.
This was around the time that rumors were swirling that the Giants would trade Beckham. It's since become fairly clear that the team wants to keep him despite his demands for a new contract, so Landry said Monday at Browns offseason workouts that his efforts to recruit Beckham to his new squad are done with.
Beckham is "going to be a Giant for another year," according to Landry.
Beckham is under contract on the fifth-year option of his rookie deal, set to make around $8.5 million in 2018. The Giants can keep him around for another couple years on the franchise tag if they want, but Beckham has been pretty adamant about wanting a long-term deal before he gets on the field. It'll be interesting to watch how the whole situation plays out, but it's sure looking like Beckham will be in New York for at least a little while longer.
