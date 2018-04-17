Jarvis Landry is done recruiting Odell Beckham, who's 'going to be a Giant for another year'

Late last month, new Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry publicly announced his intention to recruit his former college teammate, Odell Beckham Jr., to Cleveland. He was not shy.

Come to the @Browns reunite me with my brother @OBJ_3 #13 #80 https://t.co/EW4oJEkqgF — Jarvis Juice Landry (@God_Son80) March 26, 2018

“WE WANT BECKHAM” — Jarvis Juice Landry (@God_Son80) March 26, 2018

😂😂😂😂😂 — Jarvis Juice Landry (@God_Son80) March 26, 2018

This was around the time that rumors were swirling that the Giants would trade Beckham. It's since become fairly clear that the team wants to keep him despite his demands for a new contract, so Landry said Monday at Browns offseason workouts that his efforts to recruit Beckham to his new squad are done with.

Beckham is "going to be a Giant for another year," according to Landry.

Jarvis Landry said his push for the Browns to trade for Odell Beckham "is over. He's going to be a Giant for another year." — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) April 17, 2018

Beckham is under contract on the fifth-year option of his rookie deal, set to make around $8.5 million in 2018. The Giants can keep him around for another couple years on the franchise tag if they want, but Beckham has been pretty adamant about wanting a long-term deal before he gets on the field. It'll be interesting to watch how the whole situation plays out, but it's sure looking like Beckham will be in New York for at least a little while longer.