Jarvis Landry is not shy about his efforts to recruit Odell Beckham to Cleveland

On Sunday, New York Giants co-owner John Mara seemingly left the door open for the team to trade star receiver Odell Beckham (or anyone else) when he said that nobody on the team is untouchable. Beckham seemingly responded Monday morning when it was reported that he will not step on the field next season without getting a contract extension first. Later in the day, Giants co-owner Steve Tisch stated that he would like Beckham to be on the team next season.

Into all this uncertainty steps Beckham's former college teammate, Jarvis Landry. Landry is now with the Cleveland Browns, and he is being ... very open about the fact that he would like to play with Beckham once again.

Come to the @Browns reunite me with my brother @OBJ_3 #13 #80 https://t.co/EW4oJEkqgF — Jarvis Juice Landry (@God_Son80) March 26, 2018

“WE WANT BECKHAM” — Jarvis Juice Landry (@God_Son80) March 26, 2018

The Browns do have plenty of ammo with which to trade for Beckham if they want, as they're holding the No. 1, 4, 33, 35, 64, 114, 150, 175, and 205 picks in next month's draft. But would the Giants really trade him? They could have Beckham under contract this season (on his fifth-year option) and then two or even three more on the franchise tag, getting elite-level production at a relative discount. That assumes, like many others that hold out, he eventually relents and gets on the field even without a long-term deal. The compensation would probably have to be pretty special for a team to give up on a player like him.