Jarvis Landry on Corey Coleman trade: 'I don’t see it having any effect on the team'

On Sunday evening, the Cleveland Browns sent a former first-round pick packing to the AFC East for the second time this offseason. They traded 2015 first-rounder Danny Shelton to the New England Patriots in March, and on Sunday, finalized a trade to send 2016 first-rounder Corey Coleman to the Buffalo Bills, in exchange for just a seventh-round pick.

Coleman was the player the Browns selected after trading the No. 2 overall pick to Philadelphia so the Eagles could draft Carson Wentz.

Coleman was working in a wide receiver room that is quite a bit more crowded this season than it has been in the recent past. The Browns will presumably get Josh Gordon back at some point, and they also drafted Antonio Callaway and traded for Jarvis Landry. That's in addition to signing Jeff Janis and returning several of the receivers they drafted in 2017.

So, how much do those receivers think Coleman's absence will affect the team? According to Landry, not much.

"Having Corey in the room it helps us out, but at the same time, now that he's not here, we have to move past it," Landry said, per Cleveland.com. "We have to move on. We can't dwell on losing a guy so, I don't see it having any effect on the team."

That's some shade from the Browns' new big-money wideout toward the team's former first-round pick, but Coleman did not exactly show a ton during his first two years in the league, given his struggles with injury and inconsistency. He was unlikely to be a primary target over either Landry or Gordon in 2018, and the team has high hopes for Callaway and big passing-game plans for tight end David Njoku and running back Duke Johnson as well. So maybe Landry is right, and the trade really won't have an effect on the 2018 version of the Browns.