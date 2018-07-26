Jarvis Landry says that Browns 'can win the Super Bowl this year' if team plays up to potential

The Cleveland Browns have something that you would never expect an 0-16 team to have just one year later: Hope. With a completely revamped team, the Browns have generated a ton of buzz this offseason -- buzz that will undoubtedly only increase when Hard Knocks premiers Aug. 7. One of those new players -- wide receiver Jarvis Landry -- has already bought into the hype.

"You'll be lucky if we don't score 40 on you," he said in a feature with Sports Illustrated. "If we get everyone playing to their potential, we can win the Super Bowl this year."

That's a bold claim coming from Landry, who is playing his first season in Cleveland after spending the first four years of his career on the Dolphins. The Browns gave Landry a five-year, $75.5 million contract with $47 million guaranteed. His salary of $15.5 million in 2018 will be the third-highest in the league, trailing only Mike Evans of the Buccaneers and the Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald.

One thing is for certain: This isn't last year's Browns. The Browns went from DeShone Kizer at quarterback, Duke Johnson and Isaiah Crowell at running back and Corey Coleman and Seth DeValve at receiver to open 2017 to Tyrod Taylor at QB, Carlos Hyde and Nick Chubb at RB and Josh Gordon and Landry at receiver to open 2018. You can't guarantee anything production-wise out of the lineup, but you can guarantee one thing: It's different.

Taylor and Landry had similar knocks against them: They produced, but they weren't terribly efficient. Taylor, for example, was 23rd in the NFL in yards per attempt among starting quarterbacks at 6.66 yards per attempt. Landry, meanwhile, caught 112 passes last year, but still finished under 1,000 yards at 8.8 yards per catch. Gordon, meanwhile, can bring that explosiveness to the Browns offense. He caught 18 passes for 335 yards (18.6 yards per catch) last year in just five games. His ability to take the top off a defense is well-documented.

The Browns are certainly a new-look team from last year, and new offensive coordinator Todd Haley has a lot to work with. The key now, of course, is capitalizing on that talent. Landry clearly believes the Browns can build a culture of winning, and he's bought in as a part of it. The team plays in a tough division, with the Super Bowl-hopeful Pittsburgh Steelers leading the way. But the team can make a point early when it faces off against the Steelers and Saints to open the season.