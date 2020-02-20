Jarvis Landry undergoes successful hip surgery, expected to be ready for regular season

Jarvis Landry underwent successful hip surgery to repair an injury that was nagging the receiver throughout the 2019 season, the Cleveland Browns announced on Thursday. The team notes that the surgery was done back on Feb. 4 and was performed by Dr. Chris Larson in Minnesota. Landry is expected to make a full recovery for the 2020 season.

This has been an injury that has been bothering Landry dating back to OTAs and he even noted toward the end of the regular season that he may need to go under the knife to repair it. The five-time Pro Bowl receiver did take part in Pro Bowl festivities prior to his surgery and previously hinted at possibly (or hope of) just rehabbing the injury instead of taking a more invasive measure. By this announcement on Thursday, they clearly elected to go in a different direction.

Landry also released a documentary-style pair of videos highlighting his journey to ultimately opt for surgery and his ensuing recovery.

Despite the injury, Landry, who has never missed a game in his NFL career, put together a rather impressive season in 2019. Through 16 games played, the 27-year-old caught 83 of his 138 targets for a career-high 1,174 yards and six touchdowns. While Landry had a strong year, all things considered, it didn't translate to team success as the Browns went 6-10 and were on the outside looking in at the playoffs.

"It was tough looking back at how talented we really are and not ever really putting it together," Landry told CBS Sports HQ over the course of Super Bowl week. "We played a great Baltimore team early in the season and we did what we were designed to do. We just couldn't do it all season. We couldn't find a way to do it all season."

That lackluster season resulted in the club firing first year head coach Freddie Kitchens and hiring former Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski, so there is some optimism that the Browns will turn things around in 2020.

Landry isn't the only receiver recovering from an offseason procedure as fellow Browns star Odell Beckham Jr. underwent successful core muscle surgery back in late January.