Jarvis Landry won't hit free agency after Dolphins use franchise tag on wideout

The Miami Dolphins became the first NFL team to use the franchise tag this year, and they didn't waste any time using it.

Tuesday was the first official day that any player could be tagged, and the Dolphins took advantage of that by using their franchise tag on wide receiver Jarvis Landry.

The move means that Landry, who led the NFL in receptions last season, will be in line for a hefty pay raise. With the use of the tag, the Dolphins receiver will get a one-year deal worth roughly $16 million in fully guaranteed money. That's more than four times what Landry made over the past four seasons -- combined.

After being selected by the Dolphins in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft, Landry signed a four-year deal worth a total of $3.47 million. He was worth ever dollar the Dolphins paid him over the past four years as not only did he catch a league-high 112 passes in 2017, he's tallied at least 84 receptions in each of his four seasons with the team.

Overall, Landry has totaled 400 catches, 4,038 yards and 22 touchdowns in his four-year career.

Although Landry has been tagged, the Dolphins used the non-exclusive tag, which means that other teams can still negotiate with him. However, it's highly unlikely that another team would sign Landry, because if they do, they'd have to give up two first-round picks to the Dolphins.

The one thing the franchise tag doesn't do is give Landry any security. The Dolphins' receiver was hoping for a long-term deal, and although that's still possible, negotiations weren't going well as recently as three weeks ago.

During a trip to the Pro Bowl, Landry said that the Dolphins were being disrespectful in negotiations.

"From the offer process until this point was disrespectful," Landry said, via ESPN.com. "I tried to handle it the right way and figured, if a team values you and wants you to be a part of the team, why haven't they answered in the past month?"

However, he did add that the two sides seemed to be getting closer to a deal.

"We're making progress," Landry told ESPN in January. "We're working. Hopefully it'll work into something, but honestly, I'm here to enjoy the Pro Bowl and let the rest take care of itself."

With the tag now in place, the two sides have until July 15 to work out a long-term deal. If no contract is signed by then, then Landry will have to play out the 2018 season on the one-year, $16 million deal that comes with the franchise tag.