Former Dallas Cowboys coach and current television analyst Jason Garrett will interview on Friday for the Tennessee Titans coaching job, according to multiple reports. He is among the numerous potential candidates to replace Brian Callahan, who was fired by the Titans midseason after he opened the 2025 campaign with a 1-5 start.

Garrett has not been a head coach since 2019 and last worked on the sidelines in 2021 as the New York Giants' offensive coordinator. The 2016 NFL Coach of the Year spent the entirety of his head-coaching career with the Cowboys from 2011-19, where he went 85-67 and won three NFC East crowns.

Garrett, 59, was linked to college jobs after his New York ouster but never returned to coaching. He has been a regular on NBC's NFL and Notre Dame football broadcasts since 2022.

While he logged double-digit wins in three separate seasons with the Cowboys and received a long leash from owner Jerry Jones, Garrett's tenure flamed out after multiple years of inconsistency and a failure to advance deep in the playoffs. Dallas reached the postseason just three times throughout his tenure and never made it beyond the divisional round.

Garrett's two-year run as the Giants' offensive coordinator was highly underwhelming. New York ranked No. 31 in points and yardage in both seasons, leading to a midseason firing in 2021.

The failed run as the leader of the Giants' offense and the inability to contend for Super Bowls with high-end offensive talent in Dallas raises questions about Garrett's fit in Tennessee. The Titans would undoubtedly benefit from a bright offensive mind capable of developing rookie quarterback Cam Ward, and Garrett would be a risky hire in that regard.

The Titans also requested or scheduled interviews with Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, former Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy and defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo and former Atlanta Falcons coach Raheem Morris, according to various reports. They opened their interview process with Morris on Monday and are expected to continue their process at least through the weekend with Stefanski set to interview on Saturday.

It remains to be seen how large of a player Tennessee will be in the John Harbaugh sweepstakes. The Baltimore Ravens fired their coach of 18 years on Tuesday, making him the immediate top available candidate on the market for the six open jobs.