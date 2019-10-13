Jason Garrett not in danger of being fired, but playoff success required to hold off changes
Jerry Jones is intrigued by Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley if in fact a change is made after the season
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is not considering any in-season changes to his coaching staff, as he recently said on his weekly radio show, but that should not be taken as an indication that Jason Garrett's status for 2020 is not in question, according to sources with knowledge of the situation.
Jones told several confidants around the league prior to the season that he believed the Cowboys have a Super Bowl quality team, and expects a strong playoff run this season. He declined to give Garrett, one of the longer-tenured coaches in the league whose status has been in jeopardy at various times in recent years, a contract extension, however, and will be holding the coaching staff to a very high standard.
The Cowboys have lost two straight games after pounding on weaker teams to open the season 3-0. Jones, who has already rewarded running back Ezekiel Elliott with a massive new contract, is willing to make Dak Prescott one of the five or six highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL and aims to retain star receiver Amari Cooper as well for 2020 and beyond (his deal is up after the season, too). The investment brings with it lofty expectations, and especially in a season in which NFC contenders like the Saints and Panthers have lost their starting quarterbacks for long stretches, he views this team as one of the best in football.
Several sources indicated Jones, if he does make a coaching change, is very intrigued by Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley. Several league sources said Riley would be willing to seriously consider the right NFL openings in 2020, and, obviously, the Cowboys' head coaching job is one of the most high-profile and coveted in all of sports. Garrett is no longer calling plays on offense, with Kellen Moore now in that role. Garrett, a former Cowboys backup quarterback, has coached the team since 2010, with two playoff victories in that span.
