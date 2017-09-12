Jason Garrett on why he chose Alfred Morris over Darren McFadden

When the Dallas Cowboys' inactives list was released on Sunday, there was a bit of a surprise glaring up at us all.

The team opted to begin the regular season with veteran running back Darren McFadden sidelined as a healthy scratch for the first time in his NFL career, placing Alfred Morris in the RB2 role behind Ezekiel Elliott. It was an unexpected move for a team who is insanely loyal to their belief in McFadden, but not so much Morris -- as evidenced in the depth chart arc of 2016.

It was then McFadden returned from a fractured elbow to immediately relegate Morris to the inactives for the remainder of the season, despite having not played football nearly a year.

They've since re-signed McFadden to a one-year deal and by all accounts he's been the stalwart behind Elliott, but things are shaken up now with Morris getting the call. Head coach Jason Garrett explained after the team's 19-3 Week 1 victory over the Giants what caused the change of heart.

"We just felt like as we went through training camp and the preseason that Alfred deserved this opportunity first," Garrett said, via The Dallas Morning News. "That's no slight on Darren McFadden. We have a tremendous amount of confidence in him. But we just felt like if we're going to have three running backs up, we wanted Alfred Morris to be one of them.

"He handles himself well. He's a good football player."

So how did McFadden take this decision?

"Handled it well," Garrett also said to The Dallas Morning News. "He's a pro. He's been through a lot of different things through the course of his career. One of the best things he does is he just comes to work and he focuses on what he needs to do.

"He had a good week of practice last week. He's ready to go if called upon."

This is certainly a strong nod for Morris, but he unfortunately didn't take advantage of the opportunity. After a very impressive preseason, he was only able to muster a single yard on four carries. Granted the Giants' defensive front is one of the best in the NFL, but Elliott was able to chew off 104 yards with an average of 4.33 yards per tote -- proving the meat could be stripped from the proverbial bone.

And while no one is offering a direct comparison between Morris to Elliott skill-wise, the Cowboys have to be disheartened by such a poor outing after opting to sit McFadden. They also suited up Rod Smith, although he didn't register a single carry -- which could certainly change in Week 2 against the Denver Broncos, with the Cowboys now willing to give a meaningful look at who should take the reins at RB2.

After all, they've now given both McFadden and Morris multiple shots at the post over the past few months, so maybe it's time for Smith to take the keys to see if he can handle the course.

If his preseason is any indication, he'll drive it like he stole it.

Which, ironically, he will have actually done.

