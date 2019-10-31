Jason Garrett sends two Cowboys players home after they show up late to a meeting
One of them has started four games for the team this season
The Dallas Cowboys enjoyed some time off during their bye in Week 8, but apparently two of their players enjoyed it for a little too long.
According to Clarence Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, coach Jason Garrett sent defensive tackles Antwaun Woods and Trysten Hill home on Tuesday after they were late for a meeting. Both players were back at Cowboys practice on Thursday, so the issue seems to be resolved, but it's worth noting considering the status of Woods and Hill on the depth chart.
Woods, a fourth-year veteran who originally joined Dallas in 2018, has been one of the team's starting interior D-linemen for two years now. He's missed several weeks with a knee injury this season, however, with Hill serving as one of his primary fill-ins. The latter was a second-round draft pick out of UCF this offseason and has appeared in four games thus far.
Garrett has made no indications that either Woods or Hill will face further discipline for their tardiness, but their roles deserve monitoring anyway, as the team expects to see trade acquisition Michael Bennett, a pass rusher with a history of work on the inside, make his Cowboys debut against the New York Giants on "Monday Night Football." Garrett himself has told reporters in advance of Week 9 that Bennett is comfortable playing all over the line and that Dallas has been using him at various positions at practice.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Weekk 9 NFL odds, cheat sheets and picks
SportsLine's computer model simulated every Week 9 NFL game 10,000 times with surprising results.
-
Top Week 9 NFL survivor, knockout picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model just locked in the optimal NFL survivor pool picks for...
-
49ers at Cardinals: Preview, prediction
San Francisco looks to extend its undefeated start to the season in Glendale under the bright...
-
Haskins excited for next opportunity
Haskins is ready to put his first start on film
-
49ers vs. Cardinals odds, expert picks
Zack Cimini has his finger on the pulse of Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals.
-
Race for No. 1: Jets-Dolphins massive
The Dolphins are about to play another game against one of the NFL's other cellar dweller
-
NFL Trade Deadline: Rumors, updates
Rumors and analysis from Tuesday's NFL trade deadline
-
Dolphins vs. Steelers live updates
It wasn't pretty, but the Steelers mounted a big comeback to beat the winless Dolphins