Jason Kelce announces return to the Eagles for 2020 season, pranks fans with retirement from arm wrestling

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce announced in an Instagram post on Thursday that he will be returning for the 2020 season. The 32-year-old veteran did, however, have some fun at his followers' expense as he did announce that he'll be retiring from arm wrestling.

For a moment, Kelce's post did read as if he were walking away from the NFL, but that was merely part of the ruse. As it relates to football, he said that he's "fully excited for the 2020 season and will be out there with my teammates, coaches and hopefully fans this coming season."

"Can't wait to be out there this season, can't wait to have sports back, and I can't wait till this lockdown is over," he added.

Kelce, who was originally drafted by the Eagles in the sixth round of the 2011 draft and has spent his entire career with Philadelphia, has been a staple along the offensive line. He helped the franchise en route to its first championship in team history back during the 2017 season after defeating the Patriots in Super Bowl LIII.

Kelce has been named to three Pro Bowls and has been a first-team All-Pro for the past three straight seasons. The 6-foot-3, 295 pounder has also been an iron man for Philadelphia as he hasn't missed a game since 2014 and was the lone player on offense to play every single snap in last season.

While Kelce, who signed a one-year extension through the 2021 season last offseason, is all-in on the 2020 season, it may be wise for the Eagles to start looking for a potential heir in the event that he does decide to walk away in the years to come. One prospect who could fill that role out of this year's draft is Michigan's Cesar Ruiz, who is viewed as the top rated center in this class. The Eagles have reportedly shown interest in him throughout the pre-draft process, so this could be one avenue to provide Kelce insurance over the next few years.