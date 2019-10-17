Jason Kelce says Eagles GM did 'just about everything he could' to try to land Jalen Ramsey
Howie Roseman was very much in on the All-Pro corner, according to the Eagles' longtime lineman
Despite long being linked to Jalen Ramsey, the Philadelphia Eagles did not end up striking a deal for the All-Pro cornerback, but it wasn't necessarily for a lack of trying.
A day after the Los Angeles Rams acquired the star defensive back from the Jacksonville Jaguars for three future draft picks, including two first-rounders, longtime Eagles center Jason Kelce indicated to SportsRadio 94 WIP that general manager Howie Roseman tried hard to bring Ramsey to Philadelphia.
"From the sounds of it," Kelce told Angelo Cataldi on Wednesday, "Howie did just about everything he could to try and get him, and it didn't work out. It's not like the Rams gave him -- what, two first-rounders and a fourth rounder -- it wasn't like they got him on a steal and Howie didn't offer them anything. I've got supreme confidence in that guy, he makes some incredible things happen and I'm sure he's still ... we're working really hard to make sure we have the best team possible. I know that that's always the case."
The Eagles were considered one of the early favorites to land Ramsey among league circles, as CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora previously reported. Roseman has also often been among the NFL's most active GMs in terms of exploring trades, admitting to local media in September that Philadelphia discusses just about any and every name to hit the market -- including big names like Melvin Gordon and Jadeveon Clowney just this year. ESPN's Tim McManus, among others, indicated Roseman was unwilling to part with two first-rounders, however, in attempting to reel in Ramsey, or at least as long as a return pick was not part of a potential deal.
Without a Pro Bowl talent in Ramsey infused into a struggling secondary, the Eagles (3-3) appear likely to lean on recovering reinforcements at cornerback -- at least until the Oct. 29 trade deadline. Both Jalen Mills and Ronald Darby, who have been sidelined for either part of or the entire 2019 season with injuries, returned to practice ahead of Philly's Week 7 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Broncos vs Chiefs odds, top expert picks
Larry Hartstein has his finger on the pulse of Von Miller and the Broncos.
-
Draft prospects to watch on Saturday
Conference pecking orders will become more clear after this weekend's games
-
Bucs have no interest in trading Howard
O.J. Howard looks like he's sticking in Tampa
-
Irvin has an interesting idea for Dallas
Should the Cowboys make a move for Antonio Brown?
-
No timeline for Jalen Ramsey extension
Los Angeles seemingly wants Ramsey for the long haul
-
Rams expect Gurley to play in Week 7
The running back missed the Rams' last game and has had a smaller role this season
-
Packers come back to beat Lions on MNF
The Packers got off to an awful start, but had the final say in Green Bay
-
Conner, D help Steelers upset Chargers
Hodges didn't need to do much as his teammates gave him plenty of help