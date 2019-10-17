Jason Kelce says Eagles GM did 'just about everything he could' to try to land Jalen Ramsey

Despite long being linked to Jalen Ramsey, the Philadelphia Eagles did not end up striking a deal for the All-Pro cornerback, but it wasn't necessarily for a lack of trying.

A day after the Los Angeles Rams acquired the star defensive back from the Jacksonville Jaguars for three future draft picks, including two first-rounders, longtime Eagles center Jason Kelce indicated to SportsRadio 94 WIP that general manager Howie Roseman tried hard to bring Ramsey to Philadelphia.

"From the sounds of it," Kelce told Angelo Cataldi on Wednesday, "Howie did just about everything he could to try and get him, and it didn't work out. It's not like the Rams gave him -- what, two first-rounders and a fourth rounder -- it wasn't like they got him on a steal and Howie didn't offer them anything. I've got supreme confidence in that guy, he makes some incredible things happen and I'm sure he's still ... we're working really hard to make sure we have the best team possible. I know that that's always the case."

The Eagles were considered one of the early favorites to land Ramsey among league circles, as CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora previously reported. Roseman has also often been among the NFL's most active GMs in terms of exploring trades, admitting to local media in September that Philadelphia discusses just about any and every name to hit the market -- including big names like Melvin Gordon and Jadeveon Clowney just this year. ESPN's Tim McManus, among others, indicated Roseman was unwilling to part with two first-rounders, however, in attempting to reel in Ramsey, or at least as long as a return pick was not part of a potential deal.

Without a Pro Bowl talent in Ramsey infused into a struggling secondary, the Eagles (3-3) appear likely to lean on recovering reinforcements at cornerback -- at least until the Oct. 29 trade deadline. Both Jalen Mills and Ronald Darby, who have been sidelined for either part of or the entire 2019 season with injuries, returned to practice ahead of Philly's Week 7 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys.