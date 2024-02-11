In his own very unique Way, Philadelphia Eagles star center Jason Kelce is a fashion icon. While he may not be wearing designer brands or have the trendiest looks, his fits always get a lot of attention and this week it is no exception.

His outfit choice during his trip to Las Vegas, to cheer on his brother Travis Kelce, who is playing in Super Bowl LVIII today against the San Francisco 49ers, was another hilarious look.

Here is what he was sporting:

Last year at this time, Jason was getting ready for the Super Bowl, preparing to face his younger brother, who went on to win the big game. While last year, Jason was rooting against Travis, this year, he will be all in on the Chiefs, who he has been seen supporting throughout the playoffs.

Jason is contemplating retirement after 13 impressive seasons in the league and has reportedly met with companies regarding a television deal for next season.

The game will be broadcast on CBS and there will be an alternative broadcast on Nickelodeon. Football fans can also stream the game on Paramount+.