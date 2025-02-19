After former All-Pro Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce shared a story about his brother having a puppy on a podcast, Internet rumors began to spread that Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and celebrity girlfriend Taylor Swift had added a small companion to their relationship. The older of the Kelce brothers shared a story about Travis having gotten a puppy, leading some outlets to believe that the puppy was Kelce and Swift's.

During an appearance on the Fitz & Whit podcast, Jason Kelce discussed the damage that a puppy had done to an apparently very expensive green velvet couch from an Italian designer that his brother purchased as part of a discussion as to the ways he had matured. However, it was not clear exactly when the story took place, or if Kelce had the puppy with Swift or in a past relationship.

"I came back maybe six months after that, and I come back and one of the couches is like pushed up against the wall. I'm like, 'Why did you move the couch?'" Kelce recalled. "He just got a puppy. The puppy had chewed a hole in the back of it."

Trey Smith contract: Here's where things reportedly stand between Chiefs and All-Pro OT ahead of free agency Jordan Dajani

For what it's worth, anecdotal evidence suggests that Taylor Swift is more of a cat person when it comes to pets. Swift is the owner of three cats -- Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson and Benjamin Button.