There might be an Olympic beef brewing between the current U.S. national team and NFL players hoping to win a gold medal in 2028. In hopes of settling that beef before it even starts, Philadelphia Eagles legend Jason Kelce has proposed a solution.

On their "New Heights" podcast, Jason and Travis Kelce talked about the idea of NFL players participating in flag football at the Olympics, which was recently approved by league owners. The inclusion of NFL players has been met with resistance by members of the current national team, including quarterback Darrell 'Housh" Doucette.

Travis Kelce threw out the idea of open tryouts for the Olympic team.

"Is this guy afraid of competition?" Travis asked. "Have a tryout and the best players make the team. He's just boxing out other people from joining the sport because they haven't played the specific style of football?"

Jason took that suggestion one step further to a place that would have TV executives salivating. The ex-Eagle said the current national team needs to play a team composed entirely of NFL stars, and the winning team gets to represent Team USA in Los Angeles.

"I think a coach that is familiar with flag football should select an NFL-represented team," Jason Kelce said. "That team should just play this flag football team that's been playing for a long time and feels like they are the best at it and don't need other guys. Then whoever wins (goes to the Olympics)."

According to Jason Kelce, the national team should represent Team USA if they really are the best players in the country, but he isn't sure that's the case.

"If these guys are the best, they should represent Team USA," Jason added. "I don't know anything about flag football, but I feel very confident they aren't the best."

Fortunately, everyone involved has some time to sort this out. The 2028 Olympics are still three years away, but networks might already be putting together bids for this potential flag football showdown.