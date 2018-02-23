Jason Kelce to march, play saxophone in Mummers Parade with his parade costume
It turns out the Eagles center's epic parade speech is just the gift that keeps on giving
Three weeks after his tirade of a championship-parade speech on the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art, Eagles center Jason Kelce is finding that his address to the city is still a hot topic.
First, the Pro Bowl lineman was invited to pump up the Philadelphia Phillies in advance of 2018 spring training.
Now, Kelce is set to break out the glimmering, sequined Mummers Parade costume that he wore during his unforgettable post-Super Bowl speech. And he's breaking it out for none other than a Mummers Parade.
As Philly.com's Ed Barkowitz reported Friday, the same Avalon string band that gave Kelce the suit for his Eagles parade has summoned the veteran to march -- and even play baritone saxophone -- with them for Sunday's Mardi Gras Parade along Main Street in Philadelphia's Manayunk neighborhood.
"He was so touched when we gave him a suit that he wanted to join (the club). He filled out an application and all," said Bobby Coyle, the Avalon member who helped provide the suit. "He's a regular dues-paying member."
The group will be in its 2018 costumes while Kelce will wear the suit Avalon provided him from the 2008 parade. They simply don't have a suit from this year to fit his 6-3, 295-pound frame.
-
Jaguars release veteran RB Chris Ivory
Ivory averaged just 3.6 yards per carry in two years with Jacksonville
-
Steelers listening to Martavis offers
Bryant reportedly requested a trade last season but the Steelers elected to hang onto him
-
Stephen Jones talks Dez, accountability
The Cowboys have sounded increasingly willing to cut ties with Bryant throughout the offse...
-
Prospects who should ace combine drills
These prospects should star in the events at the combine this upcoming week
-
Jake Fisher cleared after heart surgery
Fisher went on the non-football illness list last November but is now cleared to return
-
Charles Tillman is now an FBI agent
Tillman spent some of his offseasons during his career working with law enforcement