Jason Kelce to march, play saxophone in Mummers Parade with his parade costume

Three weeks after his tirade of a championship-parade speech on the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art, Eagles center Jason Kelce is finding that his address to the city is still a hot topic.

First, the Pro Bowl lineman was invited to pump up the Philadelphia Phillies in advance of 2018 spring training.

Now, Kelce is set to break out the glimmering, sequined Mummers Parade costume that he wore during his unforgettable post-Super Bowl speech. And he's breaking it out for none other than a Mummers Parade.

As Philly.com's Ed Barkowitz reported Friday, the same Avalon string band that gave Kelce the suit for his Eagles parade has summoned the veteran to march -- and even play baritone saxophone -- with them for Sunday's Mardi Gras Parade along Main Street in Philadelphia's Manayunk neighborhood.