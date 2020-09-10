Jason Peters wants to be compensated for what he's about to do in 2020, and the Philadelphia Eagles could not agree more. The nine-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman built a Hall of Fame caliber resume for his work at left tackle, but that wasn't where he was set to take snaps in 2020. Peters signed a one-year deal this offseason to play right guard for the Eagles -- a move that filled a need in replacing an injured Brandon Brooks -- but the club lost former first-round pick Andre Dillard for the year with a torn bicep. Instantly, all eyes went to Peters as the de facto left tackle, and now that the decision has been made, both sides have agreed to a reworked deal for the coming season.

Peters' initial deal was a max value of $3.13 million and included a $1.16 million signing bonus with $2.96 million in guarantees, but will now pay him up to $8 million, per his agent. He will also get a signing bonus bump to $2 million and a $4 million sum in guaranteed money -- per Mike Garofolo of NFL Network. It was initially rumored Peters would not move back to left tackle without due compensation, considering what's expected at the position versus playing on the interior of an offensive line, but he made the decision less than a week ahead of the team's Week 1 clash with the Washington Football Team, and head coach Doug Pederson could not be more ecstatic.

"Jason Peters came into my office this morning and he has decided to slide over to left tackle," Pederson told media via conference call this week. "This is the unselfishness. This is who he is. When we talk specifically about Jason Peters, this is who he is. He sacrifices his body for the football team.

"He did an outstanding job for us at right guard, it was a valuable experience for him to play over there. As he looks at not only where we are, but where he is -- he came in today and he was excited to move to left tackle. I'm thrilled to death."

The decision by Peters came before the finality of the new deal, and was clearly a sign of good faith that the organization would do right by him. Re-signing the four-time All-Pro to play right guard was ultimately more fortuitous than the Eagles thought at the time, believing they'd solved a need in one area only to later discover they'd need Peters to return to the position that will likely one day land him a bust in Canton, Ohio. A member of the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team, Peters may be a ripe 38 years old, but he's still far and away the Eagles best option to protect the blindside of Carson Wentz.

And given the durability issues on Wentz, the latter alone is enough to warrant the bigger payday for Peters -- especially with first-overall pick Chase Young and Co. ready to take aim on Sept. 13.