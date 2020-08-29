Watch Now: Andre Dillard Likely Out For Season With Bicep Injury ( 2:31 )

For a while now, the Philadelphia Eagles have had one of the NFL's best offensive lines. A major reason for that is they have gotten Pro Bowl-to-All-Pro caliber play at several spots along the line, including right tackle (Lane Johnson), center (Jason Kelce), and left tackle (Jason Peters), who have been lineup mainstays when healthy since 2013 (Johnson), 2011 (Kelce), and 2009 (Peters).

This year, the Eagles were finally prepared to shuffle things just a bit. Johnson and Kelce would remain in their positions, but Peters was due to be replaced by 2019 first-round pick Andre Dillard, who spent last season as the swing tackle. Despite playing at an above-average level or better for most of last season, Peters remained unsigned throughout the offseason, which helped the Eagles immensely when star guard Brandon Brooks suffered a season-ending injury.

Peters' ready availability allowed them to quickly sign the former left tackle, with the plans to move him to right guard to replace Brooks so that Dillard could settle into his role as the team's left tackle of the future. Now, though, Dillard is also likely done for the year, having suffered a torn biceps earlier this week. So, move Peters back to his usual spot at left tackle and find somebody else to play guard, right? Pretty simple.

Apparently, not so much. Peters remained at right guard in Eagles practice on Saturday, and coach Doug Pederson would only allow that Peters is "in the conversation" to replace Dillard at left tackle. According to a report from Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer, Peters wants a raise from the one-year, $3 million pact he signed if he's going to move back outside to tackle.

"JP's done an outstanding job, coming in and playing the right guard spot," Pederson said. "We're going to continue to look at him there, as well. But we have some options, we've got a couple of days here before roster cuts and getting into the regular season."

Those left tackle options include Matt Pryor, who manned the spot at practice, as well as Jordan Mailata and fourth-round rookie Jack Driscoll. None of them, obviously, have the experience or cache that Peters brings to the position, and it will be interesting to watch what the Eagles elect to do here.