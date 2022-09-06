Jason Peters is on the record regarding the "arrogance" of the Dallas Cowboys, the team that now signs his paychecks. A Philadelphia Eagles legend, Peters showcased his disdain for the Cowboys over the years and his love for the city he called home for 12 seasons -- even having a Eagles-themed truck with Super Bowl LII memories plastered all over the vehicle.

"It's just an arrogant organization," Peters said back in 2018. "Everybody. America's Team. Right now, they're not winning. So let's see how many people jump off the bandwagon."

Those days are in the past now that the 40-year-old Peters is with the Cowboys. And the Eagles legend had to do some backpedaling regarding those comments made about the Cowboys from a few years ago.

"Man, I don't really call it arrogance," Peters said, via the Cowboys official website. "I mean, they had swagger -- pretty much the same thing. The swagger, they'll go in week in and week out with that swagger, you can tell how the defense plays. Dak and Zeke, scoring and everybody (wearing) their emotions on their shoulders. I mean I like that to be honest.

"That's how we did it in Philly and that's how we're going to do it here."

Peters always had a goal of playing when he was 40 years old -- and the Cowboys helped him accomplish that. He had other offers to play this season, but he couldn't pass up the opportunity to play for the Cowboys when Jerry Jones came calling. A native of East Texas, Peters had the opportunity to go back home.

Dallas may be the final stop in Peters' Hall of Fame career, much to the chagrin of some Philadelphia fans. Hall of Famers Tommy McDonald and Harold Carmichael played for the Cowboys after excellent years with the Eagles.

That's just part of the Eagles-Cowboys rivalry, for better or worse.

"You know the Dallas and Eagle rivalry goes deep, so it's kind of weird but I'm here in my home state and ready to roll," Peters said. "I had a few opportunities with some teams but like I was telling my agent, they like to go youth over age so I was just weighing my options and then when this came up, my home state, I couldn't pass it up."