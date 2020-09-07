New year, same scenario for the Philadelphia Eagles -- Jason Peters is back at left tackle. Eagles' head coach Doug Pederson announced Monday that Peters will return to the left tackle spot after spending all of training camp at right guard, a move that instantly makes Carson Wentz's blindside better.

"Jason Peters came into my office this morning and he has decided to slide over to left tackle," Pederson said in a conference call Monday. "This is the unselfishness. This is who he is. When we talk specifically about Jason Peters, this is who he is. He sacrifices his body for the football team. He did an outstanding job for us at right guard, it was a valuable experience for him to play over there.

"As he looks at not only where we are, but where he is -- he came in today and he was excited to move to left tackle. I'm thrilled to death."

Peters returned to the Eagles in July to replace the injured Brandon Brooks at right guard, but the team's plans changed when Andre Dillard was lost for the season with a torn bicep. The Eagles initially said Peters would not move back to left tackle as he reportedly opted to stay at right guard, unless he received a raise, but that didn't come to fruition with six days remaining until the Eagles' season opener.

"JP is comfortable there, but we got to get him caught back up with the terminology, working with (left guard) Isaac (Seumalo) again and all that," Pederson said. "This move really kinds of solidifies that left side for us and really puts us in a better position moving forward."

Pederson said Matt Pryor, Nate Herbig, and Jack Driscoll are all candidates for the starting right guard spot now that Peters has vacated the position. Pryor has the most experience of the three, having started the NFC wild-card loss to the Seattle Seahawks last season in place of Brooks (out with a season-ending shoulder injury). The 2018 sixth-round pick has played 79 regular season snaps in his career. Herbig, an undrafted free agent in 2019 out of Stanford, has played just three regular season snaps in the league. Driscoll, a 2020 fourth-round pick out of Auburn, had an impressive training camp playing right guard and right tackle. If Driscoll doesn't earn the job, he'll be the sixth offensive lineman on the Eagles.

Peters had the fourth-best pass blocking grade amongst left tackles (per Pro Football Focus) at 37 years old last season. For the 12th consecutive year, the Eagles will have their stalwart at left tackle -- a move Peters certainly didn't have to make this time.