Veteran defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul is visiting with the Baltimore Ravens, per NFL Media. This is the second time this year Pierre-Paul has visited the Ravens.

After his first visit in June, CBS Sports NFL Insider Josina Anderson reported that the meeting "went well." Pierre-Paul also seemed to think the visit was successful, and at the time posted an Instagram story of the Ravens locker room with the caption "Currently good vibes."

Baltimore needs a pass rusher, as two players are still recovering from injuries. Tyus Bowser and David Ojabo are both dealing with Achilles injuries and have yet to suit up this season.

Pierre-Paul had surgery on his shoulder in February after playing with a torn rotator cuff in 2021. He played in 12 games last season, totaling 2.5 sacks.

The 33-year-old last played with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he was from 2018 to 2021, winning a Super Bowl in his time there. In 2020, Pierre-Paul recorded four forced fumbles and 9.5 sacks.

Before joining the Bucs, Pierre-Paul was with the New York Giants from 2010 to 2017, winning his first Super Bowl in 2011.

Pierre-Paul's resume includes three Pro Bowl selections, one first-team All-Pro nod, 603 total tackles, 91.5 sacks, 21 forced fumbles, 10 fumble recoveries, four interceptions and three defensive touchdowns.