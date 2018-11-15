Jason Pierre-Paul vows to 'bring the house down' when he returns to New York to face Giants

If you're looking for a reason to watch the 3-6 Buccaneers play the 2-7 Giants on Sunday, Jason Pierre-Paul is here to provide one. The former Giants first-round pick and current Buccaneers defensive end, who arrived in Tampa Bay in March via an out-of-nowhere trade, hyped up the JPP revenge angle during a conference call with reporters on Wednesday.

Pierre-Paul vowed to bring down the house when he returns Sunday.

"Honestly, I had this game checked off since I left there," Pierre-Paul said, per ESPN's Jordan Raanan. "Emotions running big. I'm coming, man. I'm bringing the house down."

There's a decent chance he'll do exactly that on Sunday.

For one, Pierre-Paul is actually performing at a high level despite playing for the 31st-ranked defense by DVOA. Through nine games, he's already racked up eight sacks. A year ago, he finished with 8.5 sacks over the course of the entire season. So, Pierre-Paul is on pace to shatter last season's tally. And then there's the state of the Giants' offensive line, which has allowed 32 sacks (tied for the third most) and is ranked 26th in pass protection by Football Outsiders' metrics. In short, Pierre-Paul is still performing like an elite pass rusher and the Giants' offensive line makes most defensive ends look like elite pass rushers.

Even if Pierre-Paul wasn't extra motivated, he'd probably enjoy a successful outing against the Giants. But he is motivated.

During the call, Pierre-Paul also opened up about the trade and how it all went down, revealing that he never talked to Giants ownership in the aftermath, which shocked him. In his career with the Giants, he collected 58.5 sacks and helped the team beat the Patriots in Super Bowl XLVI.

"I wouldn't say hurt. Just the fact that the only thing I got was a phone call. You know what I'm saying?" Pierre-Paul said. "I didn't speak to no owners or nothing. Obviously, I gave a hard eight years with the New York Giants and won a Super Bowl there, and the only thing you get is a phone call. I wouldn't say I was hurt but it was just shocking. You know what I mean?

"At the end of the day this is a business league. At the end of the day, we have to do our jobs no matter what team we play for. You're a football player, you're a pro, so you've got to do your job to the best of your ability. That's what I've been doing."

For what it's worth, ESPN reported that Giants owner John Mara texted him, but didn't hear back. And Pierre-Paul did say that general manager Dave Gettleman and quarterback Eli Manning both called him after the trade.

Unfortunately for Manning, he'll likely be the one punished by Pierre-Paul on Sunday.