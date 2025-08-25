The Miami Dolphins will be without their kicker to begin the 2025 regular season as Jason Sanders will miss 4-5 weeks due to a hip injury, according to ESPN.

On Monday, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel told reporters that Sanders would miss time as a result of the injury, but wouldn't need surgery. With Sanders set to miss at least the first month of the season, the veteran kicker could be a candidate to be placed on injured reserve.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins will need to sign a free agent kicker to fill in while Sanders is sidelined. Cade York, Eddy Piñeiro, Zane Gonzalez and Greg Zuerlein are among the top free agent kickers available.

Terry McLaurin signs new deal with Commanders: Why this was always the endgame for wide receiver in Washington Cody Benjamin

Sanders didn't play in Miami's final preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday. Punter Jake Bailey handled kickoff duties and the Dolphins attempted two-point conversions on each of their two touchdown drives.

Sanders has spent his entire seven-year career with the Dolphins after the team selected him in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft. In 2024, Sanders converted 37 of 41 field goal attempts (90.2%) with his longest coming from 57 yards out.

The Dolphins will face the Indianapolis Colts on the road on Sept. 7 to begin the 2025 campaign.