Jason Witten on being back with the Cowboys after a year in MNF booth: 'I feel like a little kid'

After spending a year in retirement calling games for Monday Night Football, Jason Witten is back in the NFL. Witten un-retired earlier this offseason and will return to the Dallas Cowboys for a 16th season. And it's safe to say he feels good about the decision and is enjoying himself immensely.

"I'm loving it," Witten said, per ESPN.com's Todd Archer. "I'm invigorated by the process of going back in there. I really feel like obviously I've got a lot of energy coming back in there. I'm excited, and I think you just get back in there. That's what I've enjoyed the most, getting with the guys, start looking at some tape and working out with Coach [Mike] Woicik and the strength staff some. There's been nothing like it. I feel like a little kid when my car pulls in. I'm looking forward to the next six, seven months."

Witten is reportedly coming back to work on a snap limit of around 25 snaps per game, which would be a dramatic decrease from his typical role, where he rarely -- if ever -- came off the field at all. That means he'll be sharing the role with incumbent tight ends Blake Jarwin, Dalton Schultz, and possibly Rico Gathers, who all split the snaps with Geoff Swaim last season.

Dallas got solid production out of that foursome, who posted a similar receiving line to what Witten had done the year before, and at a fraction of the cost.

Jason Witten in 2017: 63 catches, 560 yards, 5 TD ($12,260,000)



Swaim, Jarwin, Schultz, Gathers in 2018: 68 catches, 710 yards, 4 TD ($2,372,306) — Yaya Dubin (@JADubin5) February 28, 2019

It remains to be seen how much Witten has left in the tank, and/or if the Cowboys will identify his future replacement now and let that player learn behind him, or will wait until he decides he's officially done. It's clear, though, that Witten simply feels he is not done yet.

"I said it when I retired a year ago: I don't know that anybody really knows when it's their time to go. And I was no different," Witten said. "Look, I had a great experience in the booth. I saw a different perspective. I saw the league from a different point of view in getting the opportunity to go see 31 other teams and how they build their team and go about it."

Now, he'll bring that knowledge back into the locker room.