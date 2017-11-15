Jason Witten on 'Thursday Night Football:' 'I'm not really affected by it'

Cowboys tight end Jason Witten has been around the league for a while, and he's seen the NFL go through changes. However, as someone that's spent his entire career on the Dallas Cowboys, Witten is no stranger to games on Thursdays. The Cowboys have games annually on Thanksgiving, alongside the Lions, so Witten realizes what goes into preparing for Thursday night games, but doesn't get all of the ruckus around playing them.

"It is hard to go produce and play at a level Sunday to Thursday," Witten said to Sports Illustrated's Peter King. "It's not much recovery overall and certainly makes it more of a challenge, especially for older guys like myself. At the end of the day, you have to get out there and find a way to make plays and execute." Players have gotten restless, not so much around the preparation required, but more about the safety concerns presented by TNF. These concerns came to a head when Richard Sherman tore his achilles against the Cardinals last Thursday. Sherman, who was always outspoken against TNF, has been joined by players such as Ben Roethlisberger.

"If they roll the ball out, you have to be able to play," Witten continued. "It is more challenging, and I don't think the game is at the highest quality just from a performance and execution standpoint, because it is such a quick turnaround. I know there are a lot of different feelings and emotions on [TNF], and I don't know what the stats say as far as injuries. I'm not really affected by it. It doesn't really matter when, where, how, the opportunity to play the game, sometimes you get a little more rest and other times it is cut short."

Fans have complained about the quality of the game for some time, with some bemoaning the lack of execution mentioned by Witten. It obviously stands to reason that with three days of preparation instead of six, teams will be affected adversely. It's less time to study film, less time to install a gameplan and, perhaps most importantly, less time recover from the hits sustained the previous Sunday. However, in spite of all of that, TNF is likely here to stay. Roger Goodell has defended it in the past, saying that the quality is good and injuries are actually lower.

Some players obviously deal with the short week differently, but the bottom line is that players aren't universally against playing on Thursdays. Despite frustrations from fans and players alike, it seems unlikely that it will be altered. And, like Witten, some players just see the decreased level of play as a trade-off. So it may not be ideal, but right now it seems to be here to stay.