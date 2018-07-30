Jason Witten says Twitter is locker-room poison, but is it really that bad for pro athletes?

Recently-retired Cowboys tight end Jason Witten, who will join the Monday Night Football booth this fall, knows a thing or two about the modern NFL locker room. On Friday, Witten wrote a piece for ESPN entitled "How Twitter has become NFL locker room poison." The article mentions some of the things Witten has seen regarding social media, from players checking Twitter at halftime to players airing out grievances with the team.

The piece was, perhaps coincidentally, published the same night that former Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant went on a veritable tweet storm in which he attacked the Cowboys and put linebacker Sean Lee in particular on blast. On Monday's "Off the Bench" podcast, Raja Bell was joined by Jamey Eisenberg to talk about what social media can do to an athlete's psyche.

On the pod, Bell and Eisenberg discussed the inter-connectivity of sports and social media. The media is quick to label players' attitudes based on the way they tweet. There was an example recently of the Brewers' Josh Hader having racially insensitive tweets crop up while he was pitching in an All Star Game earlier this month. Bell isn't on Twitter, and he said he wouldn't join even if he were playing. He also said that there's too much negativity on the site for him to rationalize getting it.

