Jason Witten thinks 2019 Cowboys are most talented team he's been on and can win the Super Bowl

One year in the "Monday Night Football" booth was enough for Jason Witten, the longtime Dallas Cowboys tight end who ended his retirement in February after just a single season away from the game.

The 37-year-old said at the time it was the "fire inside" -- a "burning" desire to get "back in the dirt" -- that fueled his decision to return for a 16th NFL season. But as the Fort Worth Star-Telegram's Clarence Hill Jr. reported Friday, the talent level of the current Cowboys roster may have been the biggest influence on the 11-time Pro Bowler lacing up his cleats once again.

"Witten sees ... the 2019 Cowboys as the most talented team he has been on and possibly his best chance of reaching the Super Bowl," Hill wrote.

Witten, who's seen just two playoff victories with Dallas in his 15-year career, echoed the sentiment himself.

"Yeah, I think it's close," Witten told Hill of this year's Cowboys rivaling all his previous teams. "The most talent I've seen."

The tight end's desire to team up with the current rendition of the 'Boys was truly sparked during the 2018 postseason, Hill reported, where Dallas topped Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks before challenging the Los Angeles Rams on the road with a shot at the NFC Championship. Witten has seen Dallas flash before, finishing as a No. 1 seed twice in his career, but the emergence of new leaders like Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott and Demarcus Lawrence apparently sold him on another go-round.

"It was important for me to reiterate to them early on that this is their team, it's their time," Witten said, per Hill. "It's an opportunity for me to be a part of it."

The Cowboys figure to enter 2019 as contenders to challenge for the NFC East title again after winning it for the third time in five years in 2018. But their recent track record also suggests they're far from a lock to repeat their winning record. The last seven times Dallas has logged a double-digit win total, the team has either missed the playoffs or finished at or below .500 the following season.