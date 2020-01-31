Jason Witten to 'exhaust every opportunity' to play in 2020, even if it isn't with the Cowboys

Jason Witten doesn't sound like a guy heavily mulling retirement for the second time. The 11-time Pro Bowl tight end will become a free agent when the new league year opens in mid-March, and things look precipitously different within the Dallas Cowboys organization than they did when he opted to abruptly end his first attempt at retirement in 2019, which puts him in a precarious position when deciding his NFL future.

Jason Garrett is now gone, having signed on as offensive coordinator of the rival New York Giants, and there are rumors Witten would be open to reuniting with his longtime head coach -- one who, in one way or another, coached Witten for 12 of his 16 NFL seasons -- and it doesn't sound like that's the only thing Witten is considering. With the addition of Mike McCarthy and a mostly new coaching staff, Witten may find himself an odd man out only one year after Garrett convinced him to return to the game to help the Cowboys on a playoff run that didn't happen.

Having already spoken to McCarthy, it doesn't appear any role that's been offered to Witten by the Cowboys is to his liking. He can see himself coaching at some point in the future, but the role of tight ends coach has already been filled by McCarthy, and a finalized staff now has no vacancy for Witten to transition in that capacity.

Also, he still believes he has tread on his tires.

"I just want to exhaust every opportunity to play and obviously try to play in a game like this – the Super Bowl," he said, speaking from Miami during Super Bowl Media Week. "But yeah I think, post-career, I could see myself coaching for sure."

Witten's return to the field was productive in 2019, but uneven.

His 529 receiving yards and four touchdowns were respectable, but it was his lowest yardage tally since his 2003 rookie year and he suffered an inordinate number of drops on key plays. And while drops most certainly plagued a receiver corps that led the league in the category for most of the year, it's a flaw that's alien to the usually sure-handed Witten, who's been labeled the "security blanket" for much of his illustrious career.

"I was proud of the way I played," he said. "Every time an older player gets toward the end of their career, they're always talking about 'I feel better now than I did 10 years ago.'

"Not necessarily the case for me, but I still feel good. I think that year off helped me."

Although Witten did reel in an impressive catch or two in his return, he also drew the ire of those who felt the snap count was far too high for the 37-year-old, and stunted the progress of a playmaker like Blake Jarwin, who was relegated to backup duties that often saw him rarely touch the ball. Considering Jarwin is the more athletic of the two and having proven himself a playmaker and a yards-after-catch machine, there were situations in which Jarwin should've gotten the call, but it was instead Witten being targeted.

Jarwin finished the season with 365 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns despite logging a fraction of the reps Witten was awarded, and he averaged 11.8 yards per catch in the process. For contrast, Witten mustered only 8.4 yards per catch -- the lowest of his NFL career -- with only 164 more yards and one more touchdown than Jarwin, but on 32 more catches.

All of this isn't lost on McCarthy, and while Kellen Moore may have a spot for Witten on the roster, the role he'd have to accept (if any) would likely be one that's greatly reduced as the Cowboys look toward a more athletic tight end coupling.

And with that, don't count out Witten possibly suiting up for the Giants, or any other team that'll have him.

"I have 16 years in Dallas," Witten said. "You would love to finish it off there. But I also am not naïve enough to think – you know, it may need to be somewhere else. That's how this business works. You have to be open to that idea, for sure.

"But I think the biggest thing is having those open conversations with [owner Jerry Jones, team exec Stephen Jones] and Mike [McCarthy], and see where this thing takes us here in the next couple months."

Witten noted after the season he'd make his decision quickly, but things change, and now he must also.