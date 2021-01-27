For the second and likely final time, Jason Witten is calling it a career. After spending the 2020 season as a member of the Las Vegas Raiders, the legendary tight end is retiring from the NFL after a 17-year career, according to Todd Archer of ESPN. In storybook fashion, Witten also intends to sign a one-day contract with Dallas to retire as a member of the Cowboys, the club that he spent 16 seasons with.

This isn't the first time that Witten has closed the book on his playing career. He originally retired from the league following the 2017 season. He spent that following year in the broadcast booth as the color analyst for "Monday Night Football." After one season with the headset on, Witten elected to pick up his helmet again and return to the Cowboys for the 2019 campaign. He played that season and caught 63 balls for 529 yards and four touchdowns.

As he stepped into free agency last offseason, he made a rather surprising decision by signing with the Raiders. There, he proved to be a veteran depth piece behind star tight end Darren Waller. The 38-year-old suited up for all 16 games (seven starts) and finished his lone season outside of Dallas with 13 catches for 69 yards and two touchdowns.

Of course, Witten is known for his days in Dallas where he was one of the best tight ends that the league had to offer and the best the franchise has ever had. He currently ranks No. 1 all-time in receiving yards (12,977) and receptions (1,215) in Cowboys history, and is No. 2 all-time in receiving touchdowns (72). Witten was named to the Pro Bowl 11 times over the course of his tenure in Dallas, was a two-time first-team All-Pro (2007, 2010), and won the Walter Payton Man of the Year back in 2012.

Witten also owns the record for most career NFL games played by a tight end with 271.