San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings suffered a shoulder injury in the team's 17-13 win against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. However, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Jennings's MRI scans came back clean and he's listed as day-to-day as a result of the injury.

It's possible Jennings could play against the New Orleans Saints in Week 2.

Jennings caught two passes for 16 yards before exiting Sunday's contest. Prior to the season getting underway, Jennings agreed to a restructured contract that gave him the opportunity to potentially earn an additional $3 million in incentives in addition to his $7.5 million salary.

Jennings is coming off a season in which he registered a career-best in receptions (77), receiving yards (975) and touchdowns (6) in 15 games for San Francisco.

Having Jennings potentially available for Sunday's game is breath of fresh air for a 49ers team that has been bitten by the injury bug early on in 2025. Earlier on Tuesday, the 49ers placed star tight end George Kittle on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury. As a result, Kittle will miss at least the next four games.

In addition to losing Kittle, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan revealed Monday that quarterback Brock Purdy is dealing with shoulder and toe injuries. Purdy's status is uncertain for Sunday's game and Shanahan stated the toe injury is the more significant of the two. The veteran quarterback -- who signed a five-year, $265 million contract extension in the offseason -- suffered the injury to his non-throwing shoulder in the first half but continued to battle through it.