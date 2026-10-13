This season could be the worst of Jauan Jennings' career if the wide receiver spends the rest of the year with the Minnesota Vikings. He has not clicked with his new team after he signed with them on a one-year, $8 million contract in free agency and is suddenly a trade candidate as the Vikings potentially seek to get anything they can in return for him before he departs at the end of the year. According to NFL Media/ESPN, Jennings' trade market is expected to heat up before the Nov. 10 deadline.

Despite joining the Vikings on the heels of consecutive highly productive seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, Jennings started only two of the first five games of 2026 and missed another for personal reasons. He has a mere two catches for 9 yards on five targets as an afterthought in the passing scheme.

The hope when Jennings signed with Minnesota was that he could thrive as the second weapon behind Justin Jefferson or the third option behind him and Jordan Addison. Instead, the six-year veteran has been invisible. He struggled to get open in Weeks 1-5, and when he did, quarterbacks Kyler Murray and Carson Wentz mostly either missed him or did not throw his way in the first place.

There appears to be a lack of chemistry between Jennings and his quarterbacks, and he is clearly a far worse fit in Kevin O'Connell's offense than that of Kyle Shanahan. For those reasons, and because he can leave of his own volition at the end of the season, the Vikings could work toward a trade over the next month.

These five teams would be ideal landing spots for Jennings should a trade materialize.

San Francisco 49ers

A return to the Bay Area almost makes too much sense. It was with the 49ers that Jennings developed from a seventh-round pick into the team's top wide receiver. He was a highly reliable fan favorite who led San Francisco's wideouts in 2024 and 2025 and developed a reputation as a premier third-down weapon and run blocker. His usage would balloon if he got out of a poor situation in Minnesota and returned to the one that made him the best version of himself.

While the 49ers elected last spring to save money instead of retaining Jennings on a multi-year contract extension, he only landed a modest one-year deal anyway with the Vikings. It would seemingly not cost San Francisco nearly as much to bring him back on his current deal as it would have to re-sign him last offseason, and if money is no longer an issue, the reunion is a slam dunk.

Plus, the 49ers are in serious need of wide receiver help. This would not be the addition of a familiar face just for the sake of a reunion. It would be the addition of a capable contributor who can mask the absences of numerous wideouts, including Deebo Samuel (out for multiple weeks with a hamstring strain), Ricky Pearsall (out for the season following PCL surgery) and the trio of De'Zhaun Stribling, Christian Kirk and Demarcus Robinson, who all remain on injured reserve.

Las Vegas Raiders

The only go-to targets in Las Vegas, and the only ones locked in as part of the future of the franchise, are tight ends. Outside of Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer, the Raiders are without reliable threats in the passing game. The wide receiver group is the clear weak spot of a surprisingly competitive roster and one that needs addressing if the Raiders seek to contend for a playoff spot in Year 1 under Klint Kubiak. And since they stand above .500 through five weeks, they could emerge as buyers at the trade deadline.

Kirk Cousins leads a productive offense, but eventually this will be Fernando Mendoza's team. What if the rookie takes over at some point this year? He needs receivers who will help him settle into his first meaningful NFL action. With Jack Bech and Dont'e Thornton Jr. on injured reserve and Jalen Nailor working his way back from a concussion, Mendoza's supporting cast would be lacking if he were suddenly thrust into action. Jennings is the kind of experienced receiver who can win 50-50 balls and ease the No. 1 pick into a state of comfort.

Kansas City Chiefs

The offseason acquisition of Kenneth Walker III rejuvenated the Kansas City Chiefs' offense. The running game has been spectacular thanks to the reigning Super Bowl MVP, but the typically electric passing attack could use a lift considering the cupboard is quite empty at wide receiver outside of Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy. Now that Tyquan Thornton is potentially out for the season with his dislocated ankle, the need for help has never been greater. Not only would Jennings aid in the receiving department, but his run-blocking skills would be a boon to Walker and the already tremendous ground scheme.

Kansas City reunited with Justin Watson and added him to the practice squad, and it has been linked to Tyreek Hill in his attempt at a comeback from his devastating knee injury. Neither of them is on the active roster, though. There is room for Jennings.

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers' offense is gaining steam with Aaron Rodgers and Mike McCarthy appearing in vintage form of late, but that momentum is in danger due to a rash of wide receiver injuries. Michael Pittman Jr. is on injured reserve with a foot issue, while Roman Wilson (finger) and Ben Skowronek (neck) are already ruled out for Week 6 and could miss additional time. Jennings could be a plug-and-play replacement for those ailing receivers in an offense that is firing on all cylinders.

The Steelers cannot afford to slow down in the highly competitive AFC North. The Ravens are 4-1 and everyone else is one game back at 3-2. Jennings may be a necessary addition to keep the machine running until, and perhaps after, the trio of receivers returns to the lineup.

Green Bay Packers

The last time the Green Bay Packers traded within their own division was in 2023. The Vikings have not traded with an NFC North foe since 2022. That was also the most recent instance in which the two teams made a deal with each other. Minnesota may be hesitant to assist a division rival that needs immediate help at wide receiver, but if the price is right, perhaps the first-place Vikings will consider it.

It would likely cost the Packers a premium considering the context between the teams, but Green Bay lacks receiver depth with Jayden Reed out for the season. Christian Watson and Matthew Golden have been an excellent one-two punch, but this offense is suddenly feeling the crunch after letting Romeo Doubs leave in free agency and trading Dontayvion Wicks. What once was an overcrowded room is now walking a tightrope from an in-season depth standpoint. Plus, the Packers are in the playoff mix at 3-2 but have not looked stellar offensively outside of their most recent win. They could use an injection of life.