Months after dealing Deebo Samuel to the Washington Commanders, the San Francisco 49ers are faced with another wide receiver dilemma: Unless he can secure a new contract from the team ahead of training camp, veteran pass catcher Jauan Jennings intends to formally request a trade from the 49ers, as ESPN reported Monday.

Jennings, 28, logged a career-high 77 catches for 975 yards and six touchdowns in 2024, in part while replacing an injured Samuel. He's due $7.5 million in 2025 on the final year of his current deal, per Over the Cap, and while he isn't expected to hold out of camp absent a new deal, he plans to seek a trade to a "team willing to pay him" if he and San Francisco can't find common ground.

Jauan Jennings SF • WR • #15 TAR 113 REC 77 REC YDs 975 REC TD 6 FL 0 View Profile

Odds are the 49ers will ultimately find a way to adjust Jennings' deal and keep him in town, given they already shed wideout salary by trading Samuel earlier this offseason. Fellow starter Brandon Aiyuk is also still recovering from a 2024 knee injury, making Jennings doubly important to a pass-catching corps that figures to lean heavily upon second-year veteran Ricky Pearsall.

If, however, the negotiations don't progress, here are some logical suitors for Jennings via trade:

The Raiders addressed basically every offensive skill spot with a splashy upgrade this offseason -- Geno Smith at quarterback, Ashton Jeanty at running back -- except receiver. Jack Bech should have an instantly sizable role opposite Jakobi Meyers and tight end Brock Bowers in the pass-catching department, but if Pete Carroll is serious about contending in 2025, well, they could use another set of sure hands. It's not hard to envision offensive coordinator Chip Kelly finding different ways to deploy Jennings, who could give Smith another proven safety valve through the air.

The Dolphins just dealt an offensive weapon of their own in Jonnu Smith, so perhaps they'd like to replace the veteran with an even more versatile chess piece. Darren Waller, after all, is much more of a boom-or-bust flyer, whereas Jennings has a direct history working alongside Mike McDaniel from the coach's time in San Francisco. He also knows current Dolphins assistant Bobby Slowik. Yes, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle run the Dolphins' wide receiver corps, but after the failed Odell Beckham Jr. link-up in 2024, McDaniel and Co. might prefer to have added insurance out wide, even with Nick Westbrook-Ikhine also in tow as a downfield option.

The Jets are banking a lot on rookie tight end Mason Taylor to become a viable pass-catching option for new quarterback Justin Fields, because there's not much proven playmaking sizzle behind Garrett Wilson out wide. Besides their glaring need for added wideout help, the Jets are also run by a couple of former Detroit Lions coaches in Aaron Glenn and offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand, the latter of whom helped emphasize receivers' blocking in Motor City. Jennings is well regarded in that area, so he could be a seamless plug-and-play starter in East Rutherford.

Why not? The Steelers haven't been shy about their interest in bolstering Aaron Rodgers' supporting cast, even with DK Metcalf and Jonnu Smith already plugged in as new weapons at receiver and tight end, respectively. And Jennings might cost a lot less than another premium target. Better yet, he brings the kind of rugged physicality and positional versatility that offensive coordinator Arthur Smith would likely prefer. You can bet Rodgers would appreciate the big-game savviness Jennings also brings to the table, having played for several title contenders.