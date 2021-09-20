The San Francisco 49ers had their backs against the wall against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday. Trailing by three points with the Eagles having a first-and-goal at the 1-yard line in the first half, San Francisco stopped them on four downs and dominated the game from there.

The 49ers never panicked, which Javon Kinlaw -- who blocked a field goal attempt to keep the deficit at three points earlier in the game -- pointed out the resiliency of his team.

"I think they folded before we did," Kinlaw said after the win. "And I didn't think we was gonna fold at all. The game plan never changed throughout the whole game. We kept it simple."

The Eagles never gave the 49ers the opportunity to adjust their game plan. Kinlaw's field goal block in the first quarter kept the score at 3-0 and the 49ers stopped the Eagles on fourth-and-goal at the 3-yard line and got the ball back on Philadelphia's next possession. From that point, San Francisco outscored Philadelphia 17-8 and outgained the Eagles in total yards 234 to 122, the majority of which came on two long drives of 97 and 85 yards that led to touchdowns.

"I'm so proud of the guys on that win. That was a grimy game. That was hard work and everything," 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said. "I think we had about 300 yards of offense and I think every one was tough to earn. I think we rushed three and a half to four [yards] per carry but you have 38 runs. It shows how hard the guys are working.

"That's a whole team stat that I always look at. You have to play good on special teams, you have to play good on defense. You have to move the chains enough to keep getting 38 runs when you're not really getting the explosiveness that we're always hoping for. I was really pumped for the team there."

Jimmy Garoppolo ended the game completing 15 of 17 passes for 129 yards and a touchdown, while also rushing for a touchdown. The 49ers were able to put up a hard-earned 17 points against a tough Eagles defense, one Garoppolo struggled with early in the game.

Thanks to the Eagles' miscues in the first half, Garoppolo was able to find a groove and will San Francisco to 2-0.

"That defense makes you earn it. Their front is as good as it gets," Garoppolo said. "They get after you and make you earn every yard. It is just one of those bend-don't break type of defenses. It was a good challenge for us.

"I thought some guys stepped up. O-line played great. The backs really stepped up and those guys were battling, the run game, check downs, and all the little things that they did goes a long way. Overall, it was a battle out there, but getting the W feels good."