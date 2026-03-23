There's a new highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL, and his name is Jaxon Smith-Njigba. The Seattle Seahawks have reached an agreement with the veteran receiver on a four-year, $168.6 million extension, per CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones. The $42.15 million average annual value tops the previous high set by Cincinnati Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase by nearly $2 million.

This extension comes on the heels of Seattle picking up Smith-Njigba's fifth-year option last week. That move was largely a formality given how prolific the 24-year-old has been since being selected No. 20 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. Along with setting a new mark in average annual salary, ESPN reports that Smith-Njigba will also receive more than $120 million guaranteed, another record among wide receivers.

This extension is the culmination of Smith-Njigba establishing himself as one of the NFL's elite receivers in 2025 after taking on a larger role. The Seahawks overhauled their wide receiver room last offseason, moving on from mainstays like DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, which cleared the path for Smith-Njigba to rise to the top of the depth chart.

With that increased opportunity, the Oklahoma native put together a historic 2025 campaign. He earned unanimous first-team All-Pro honors and won Offensive Player of the Year after setting a franchise record with 1,793 receiving yards in the regular season, which also led the NFL.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA • WR • #11 TAR 162 REC 119 REC YDs 1793 REC TD 10 FL 1 View Profile

Smith-Njigba was also a key part of Seattle's Super Bowl LX run, totaling 17 receptions for 199 yards and two touchdowns in the playoffs. He was especially impactful in the NFC Championship Game against the Los Angeles Rams, catching 10 of 12 targets for 153 yards and a touchdown to help send the Seahawks to Santa Clara, where they ultimately hoisted the Lombardi Trophy after beating the Patriots.

Now, Smith-Njigba will not only be in-house for Seattle's 2026 title defense, but will also be a central piece in adding more banners at Lumen Field for years to come.