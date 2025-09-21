Seattle Seahawks star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba landed on the team's Week 3 injury report Saturday due to an illness. However, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Smith-Njigba is expected to play Sunday against the New Orleans Saints after "flu-like symptoms" the day prior resulted in a questionable tag.

Smith-Njigba has not missed a game in his two-plus years in the NFL.

Four other players entered the weekend on Seattle's injury report. Running back Zach Charbonnet (foot), safeties Nick Emmanwori (ankle) and Julian Love (hamstring) and cornerback Devon Witherspoon (knee) are all doubtful with their respective ailments.

Smith-Njigba tallied 17 catches for 227 yards over the first two games of the season but remains in search of his first touchdown on the year. The Ohio State product assumed the top wideout role ahead of the campaign after DK Metcalf's exit, and he has been up to the task, leading all Seattle receivers in yardage by more than a factor of two. Cooper Kupp is second with nine grabs for 105 yards.

This year has all the makings of a full breakout season for Smith-Njigba, a former first-round pick when the Seahawks selected him at No. 20 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. He crossed the 100-yard mark in both of his two outings thus far with no fewer than eight catches in either of them.

If he remains on pace, Smith-Njigba should receive his second Pro Bowl nod in as many years. He emerged last season as one of the most promising young receivers in the league when he posted career bests across the board with 100 receptions, 1,130 yards and six touchdowns.