The New York Giants already choose their starting quarterback for the 2025 season, naming veteran Russell Wilson as their starter. The quarterback room subsequently features JJaxson Dart, Jameis Winston and Tommy DeVito in competition for the remaining roster spots.

Dart already feels improved from his Ole Miss days as he learns the Giants offense.

"I don't want to play like a robot," Dart said, according to NFL.com. "I think that's just my play style. When I'm on the field, I'm going to be aggressive in any situation. A quote that we go by in the quarterback room is, 'Being aggressive but not reckless.' So, when you have opportunities to put the dagger in, that's what you have to do. And, at the same time, you can't be reckless."

Giants quarterbacks in recent history struggled walking the line of aggressive and reckless. In 2024, Giants quarterbacks threw 13 interceptions to just 15 passing touchdowns.

They moved on from former first rounder Daniel Jones during last year. While Wilson is the starter for now, the 36-year-old won't be in the league forever and, with selecting him in the first round, it's clear they hope Dart is the longterm future.

Existing in a crowded quarterback room means more than ever, each player needs to take every chance they can to show off. Dart comes to New York from Ole Miss, where he was a three-year starter for Lane Kiffin. In 39 games, Dart threw for 10,617 yards, 72 touchdowns and 22 interceptions. Ole Miss went 10-3 last season and finished 11th in the final AP poll. And now for Dart, the transition is underway to the next level.

"Just trying to take advantage of the opportunities that I get. Trying to study late as much as I can," Dart said. "I'm learning every second."

The Giants open their will face the Buffalo Bills, New York Jets and New England Patriots during preseason and open their regular season with an NFC East showdown against the Washington Commanders.