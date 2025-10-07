Jaxson Dart has some good news for Giants fans ahead of Thursday night's game against the rival Eagles. New York's rookie quarterback told reporters that he will face Philadelphia after showing up on the team's injury report earlier this week.

Dart was labeled as a limited participant on Monday's practice report while dealing with a hamstring injury. He was a full participant on Tuesday's estimated injury report.

Dart told reporters that there was "never a doubt" regarding his status for Thursday's game against the defending champion Eagles, who like the Giants are coming off of a disappointing Week 5 loss.

Jaxson Dart NYG • QB • #6 CMP% 65.0 YDs 313 TD 3 INT 2 YD/Att 5.22 View Profile

The 25th overall pick in this year's draft, Dart has started in each of the Giants' last two games since replacing Russell Wilson as the team's starting quarterback. The hamstring injury apparently occurred during his first start, a 21-18 upset win over the Chargers that saw Dart score the first two touchdowns of his career.

Dart, who was briefly removed from the Chargers game to be evaluated for a possible concussion, played the entirety of New York's 26-14 loss to the Saints that saw him throw two touchdowns while also throwing his first two career picks. He also committed a fumble as the Giants fell to 1-4 on the season.

"We have to cut that (stuff) out, and it starts with me just being a leader," Dart said afterward. "As a quarterback, I put that on myself. I told the guys in the locker room this one's on me and I'm going to get better."

In other Giants injury news, running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. (shoulder), cornerback Andru Phillips (hip), safety Tyler Nubin (groin) and safeties Jevon Holland (calf) and Dane Belton (shoulder) were labeled as limited on Tuesday's practice report. Linebacker Swayze Bozeman (ankle), offensive tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (back), linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (hamstring) and wideout Darius Slayton (hamstring) did not practice.

As noted above, the Giants will be facing an Eagles team that is hoping to bounce back following last week's 21-17 loss to the Broncos.

Specifically, the Eagles, who are 7.5-point favorites at FanDuel, are looking to get their offense on track as they are currently just 31st in the NFL in passing and 25th in rushing.