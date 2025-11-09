Jaxson Dart exited the Week 10 New York Giants game against the Chicago Bears after he sustained a a concussion during the second half. He was ruled out for the remainder of the game midway through the fourth quarter.

Just moments after Dart's exit, 10-time Pro Bowler Russell Wilson completed a 41-yard pass to running back Devin Singletary that helped New York extend its lead to 20-10 was just over 10 minutes left in regulation. Wilson has played only sparingly since losing his start job to Dart back in Week 4.

Dart went 19 of 29 for 242 yards against the Bears prior to leaving the game. He also made NFL history on Sunday, becoming the first quarterback in NFL history to rush for a touchdown in five consecutive games. He registered six carries for 66 yards and a score prior to getting hurt.

The 25th overall pick in April's draft, Dart entered Sunday's game with 10 touchdown passes against just three interceptions this season. He's won two of his six starts for the Giants since replacing Wilson in the starting lineup.