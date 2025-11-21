New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart has not cleared concussion protocol and will miss New York's Week 12 game against the Detroit Lions, interim coach Mike Kafka announced. That means veteran backup Jameis Winston is in line for his second start with the Giants.

Dart returned to practice in a limited capacity on Wednesday and was back on the field Thursday.

Dart initially suffered the concussion in a Week 10 loss to the Chicago Bears. He took a big hit in the third quarter and returned to the game for a couple of plays on New York's next drive before he went to the blue medical tent between the third and fourth quarters.

Prior to the setback, Dart, a 2025 first-round pick who supplanted Russell Wilson as New York's starter three games into the season, was on pace to garner potential Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. He threw for 1,417 yards and 10 touchdowns to just three interceptions in his first seven games leading the offense. He also added an extra dimension to New York's offense with his ability to scramble.

Dart logged at least five carries in each of his starts, scored one rushing touchdown in all but one start and generated 317 yards on the ground.

Dart frequently absorbed hard knocks as a rusher, as well. Dart was previously evaluated for a concussion in New York's Week 6 game against the Philadelphia Eagles. The New York Giants received a $200,000 fine after former coach Brian Daboll and running back Cam Skattebo entered the blue medical tent to apparently speak with Dart while he was undergoing the evaluation.

Winston, who is on his third different NFL team in as many seasons, managed 201 yards passing and one interception in his first start of the year versus the Green Bay Packers.