Jaxson Dart, John Harbaugh, Abdul Carter, other Giants address Donald Trump political rally drama

The New York Giants found themselves involved in a bit of non-football-related drama last week, when quarterback Jaxson Dart introduced President Donald Trump at a rally for Republican Rep. Mike Lawler. Teammate Abdul Carter was taken aback by Dart's polarizing decision, and took to social media to criticize his quarterback.

"Thought this (expletive) was AI," Carter wrote in a since-deleted post. "What we doing, man?"

This led the Giants to have a team meeting on Wednesday, where players could discuss the situation. NFL Media reported that notable figures such as Brian Burns, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Jameis Winston spoke, with the Giants looking to "move forward." However, Dart and Co. knew they would have to address reporters during their next public OTA session, which took place on Friday.

Dart prepared a public statement, while coach John Harbaugh and other players such as Carter and Winston talked about what they learned. Let's break down all that was said.

(H/T SNY Giants for their video coverage)

What Jaxson Dart said

Dart opened up his press conference by saying he understood there would be questions about "off-the-field topics," and that he prepared a statement he would read. After he said what he needed to say, Dart told reporters he wanted to talk about football.

The second-year signal-caller called introducing Trump, "a unique opportunity. "Dart said he has always loved the United States of America, and had family members that fought in wars, served in the Air Force and even one who served as the secretary of treasury. The position of President of the United States has always been something he's respected, regardless of political party.

Dart said he loved every single one of his teammates, regardless of politics, religious beliefs or anything that may be different between them.

"I also understand that in this world, politics can be a sensitive matter, a sensitive topic," Dart said. "I also understand that I am the quarterback of the New York Giants and that involves a lot of responsibility, it's under a microscope and there's a lot that comes with that, and it's been something that I've embraced. I've loved being here, I've loved the city of New York, I've loved the city of New Jersey, the people that I've met here, it's just been a really amazing experience and there's not another place that I'd rather be..."

What Abdul Carter said

Last week, Carter quickly looked to squash any narratives that were forming about locker room division. Not only did he delete his initial post criticizing Dart, but he also posted, "Me & JD6 are good! We spoke earlier as Men. Yall can keep yall narratives." However, Carter ended up deleting that post as well.

When Carter spoke to reporters on Friday, he said that "some things are bigger than football, and this is one of those things." But that doesn't mean he and Dart dislike each other.

Carter was asked if Dart apologized during their conversation. Interestingly enough, the former No. 3 overall pick said he didn't want his quarterback to apologize

"I don't want him to say he's sorry," Carter said. "Stand on what you believe in, but it can't be a problem when I stand on what I believe in. And that's all that matters to me, just as long as we have that understanding, it's all good."

If you weren't convinced that the beef was squashed by now, Dart and Carter embraced before the pass rusher took to the podium.

What John Harbaugh said

Coach Harbaugh probably didn't anticipate having to navigate a situation like this during his first OTAs with the Giants, but he decided to look on the bright side of things.

"It was really a good opportunity for us as a football team to have these kind of conversations around a real-life incident...

Harbaugh ended with, "We're in a good place now, and we're moving forward."

What Jameis Winston said

The podium turned into a pulpit when Winston stepped up on Friday. The most colorful character in the NFL offered perspective on togetherness, and how sports encompass diversity.

Your typical press conference features players or coaches that try to say the right things and not give away too much information. Winston on the other hand turns them into sermons. He certainly had the most memorable quotes of the day.