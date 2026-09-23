The New York Giants' fears have been realized. Quarterback Jaxson Dart is expected to undergo knee surgery that will end his 2026 season, according to NFL Network. The report adds that Dart's ACL is intact, but ESPN also reported that the second-year signal-caller suffered damage to his MCL, PCL, and meniscus. The meniscus is reported to be the main issue.

Dart suffered the injury on the first drive of the night in New York's Monday night matchup against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 2. The former first-round pick was hit by multiple defenders while in the air, and his knee bent awkwardly. Initially, it was thought Dart's injury was not as severe, with reports suggesting he sprained his MCL.

Upon further review of the injury, however, it was worse than initially diagnosed.

Starting 12 games as a rookie after being the No. 25 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Dart entered this season as the full-time starter, and New York was eyed as a potential breakout team with John Harbaugh as head coach. The club furthered that offseason hype when it defeated the Dallas Cowboys in the season opener. In that game, Dart completed 79.3% of his passes for 230 yards and three passing touchdowns. Now, the 2026 season is viewed through a much different lens.

With him on the shelf, the Giants will likely turn to Jameis Winston as their starter going forward. New York hosts the Tennessee Titans in Week 3.