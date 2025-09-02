The New York Giants listed rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart as QB2 on a depth chart released ahead of their Week 1 matchup with the Washington Commanders. It makes the No. 25-overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft the Giants' first backup behind veteran Russell Wilson and ahead of another veteran in Jameis Winston. Dart's promotion to QB2 is unofficial, as coach Brian Daboll did not answer a question Monday about the QB2 spot.

Dart excelled in preseason action by completing 32 of 47 passes for 372 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions while also adding a rushing touchdown, but Daboll said little Monday when asked whether he had settled on his top backup quarterback to start the season or any other questions in regard to the depth chart or position battles.

"Any roster decisions based on who's going to be in the backup or who this player is going to be, we'll have that out there on Sunday," Daboll said.

Daboll was similarly mum on other position battles as well, specifically whether Cor'Dale Flott won a starting cornerback job over embattled former first round pick Deonte Banks or if Greg Van Roten won the right guard job over Evan Neal, a former first round pick who switched to right guard after failing at tackle. \

"We have a good idea of how we're going to play," he said.

Dart's excellent preseason intensified both local and national pressure for him to play early in the season, but the Giants seem set to stick to their plan to begin their season with Wilson, a former Super Bowl winning quarterback whom New York signed as a bridge quarterback before the draft. Wilson makes his first start as a Giant on the road against Washington, who he threw three touchdowns against in a 28-27 win with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024.