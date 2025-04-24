The NFL Draft quarterback conundrum is conflicting after Cam Ward becomes the first signal-caller selected. Ward is expected to go No. 1 overall but which quarterback will be taken next?

Shedeur Sanders was expected to be the second quarterback taken, yet things have changed. Per The Athletic, the Giants, Saints, Rams and Steelers have been showing interest in Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart as teams wouldn't be shocked if Dart was the second quarterback taken -- ahead of Sanders.

The Giants currently possess the No. 3 pick, but there have been reports they are looking to trade back into Round 1 (New York also has the No. 34 overall pick, the second pick in Round 2). The Saints have the No. 9 pick and may be in need of a quarterback with Derek Carr's shoulder injury. The Steelers have the No. 21 pick in Round 1 and the Rams have No. 26.

The betting lines have shifted in favor of Dart to be the second quarterback taken, as they have moved to -155 on DraftKings and -150 on FanDuel. Dart also is not expected to fall past the Saints at No. 9, making it highly likely he will be the second quarterback taken.

Dart left his mark at Ole Miss as the school's all-time leader in career passing yards (10,617) and led the SEC with 4,279 passing yards this past season -- which also set a program record. One of Dart's strengths is throwing the deep ball, as he led the FBS with 10.8 yards per attempt in 2024. Dart also rushed for 495 yards this past season, becoming just the third SEC quarterback to ever throw for 4,000 yards and rush for 400 yards in a season.