Jaxson Dart, Tyler Shough poised for big leaps in 2026; Dodgers drop in MLB Power Rankings

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🤕 Five things to know Monday

🏈 Do not miss this: Dart, Shough poised for big leaps

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Quarterback is the most important position in sports. Teams that have a good one will do anything to keep him. Teams that don't have a good one will do anything to find one.

The Giants and Saints have fallen into the latter category for the past several years now, but the tides might be turning in New York and New Orleans. Jaxson Dart and Tyler Shough flashed star potential as rookies last season, and our own Ryan Wilson has good news for a pair of fan bases that are craving even more.

In the case of Dart, he might actually follow in the footsteps of the quarterback he supplanted last year: Russell Wilson.

Wilson: "Dart's closest rookie profiles produced a variety of successful Year 2 seasons. Bo Nix's statistical output most closely resembles Dart's projected production, while Russell Wilson and Marcus Mariota represent more efficient versions of that same developmental path. The point isn't that Dart will become Wilson or Mariota; it's that his closest historical comps generally built on their rookie seasons instead of plateauing or regressing."

If Dart and Shough are on the most promising paths, where does that leave former No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward and the highly polarizing Sheduer Sanders? Don't worry. Wilson dives into the second-year profiles of those players as well.

Another team in need of a franchise quarterback is the Cardinals, and there's at least a chance they struck gold in the third round. Carson Beck hasn't usurped Jacoby Brissett after one exhibition game, but the rookie has made quite an impression on his new team.

⚾ MLB Power Rankings: Are Dodgers inevitable?

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When the Dodgers acquired Tarik Skubal from the Tigers before the MLB trade deadline, fans across the league groaned collectively. Go ahead and just ship the World Series trophy to Los Angeles for the third consecutive year. The Dodgers are simply inevitable, right?

In the words of the legendary Lee Corso, "Not so fast, my friend."

The Dodgers are not immortal, and they showed it over the past two weeks. L.A. has lost eight of its last nine games -- and that skid includes a seven-game losing streak. The Dodgers have suddenly dropped to No. 5 in our MLB Power Rankings, and our own Matt Snyder rattled off some teams that could hang with them in the postseason.

Snyder: "There are plenty of teams right now that look up the task of taking the Dodgers. The Red Sox just swept them in Dodger Stadium. The Cubs swept them in Wrigley. Only a fool would believe the Brewers or Braves can't beat them in a playoff series. The Phillies don't have a ton of depth but you don't need depth in a playoff series (see 2019 Nationals, again). They could absolutely topple the Dodgers. The Rays? Of course they could. Even a much lesser team like the Diamondbacks or Padres could take them out."

Here's the quickest of looks at how the middle of the pack shook out in the full rankings:

16. Cardinals (+3)

17. Nationals (+3)

18. Twins (-1)

19. Guardians (-5)

20. Orioles (+1)

Despite a stunning series victory over the Red Sox (baseball ... go figure), the Athletics sit near the bottom of the rankings. Over the weekend, they made a front office change amid a miserable season.

In better MLB news, Brewers ace Jacob Misiorowski hit a major milestone in historic time, and Blue Jays veteran Max Scherzer kept climbing the all-time strikeouts list.

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

📺 What we're watching Monday

⚾ Phillies at Cardinals, 7:45 p.m. on FS1

🏀 Tempo at Dream, 8 p.m. on NBCSN

🏀 Sky at Storm, 10 p.m. on USA Network