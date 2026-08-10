Jaxson Dart, Tyler Shough poised for big leaps in 2026; Dodgers drop in MLB Power Rankings

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🤕 Five things to know Monday
- Commanders LT Laremy Tunsil will miss significant time due to injury. Jayden Daniels and the Commanders got some unfortunate news over the weekend when Tunsil was diagnosed with a torn triceps. The veteran tackle will now miss a significant portion of the 2026 season -- if not the whole thing. Unfortunately, injuries are already starting to pile up, and Bears WR Luther Burden was one of the latest players added to our training camp injury tracker.
- Kayla McBride is the WNBA's new single-game 3-point record-holder. McBride was cooking from beyond the arc, and she shot her way into history in the Lynx's 103-90 win over the Wings. McBride set the WNBA record by sinking 10 3-pointers on just 14 attempts. The previous record of nine had been reached eight times, but no one had reached double-digits. Not only did McBride rewrite the record books, but she also helped Minnesota clinch a playoff spot.
- Michael Brennan won Wyndham and clinched a spot in the FedEx Cup Playoffs. The trend of youngsters winning on the PGA Tour continued this weekend with Brennan shooting 22 under to capture the 2026 Wyndham Championship. In addition to a sizable check, Brennan also clinched a spot in the FedEx Cup Playoffs. Brooks Koepka, on the other hand, turned in a disappointing final two rounds and fell short of the playoffs.
- Eagles RT Lane Johnson is entering his final NFL season. For more than a decade, Johnson has been a linchpin of the Philadelphia offensive line. However, that illustrious career will soon come to an end. Johnson said he will likely retire following the 2026 season, which will be his 14th. The two-time Super Bowl champ and five-time All-Pro is still considered one of the best tackles in the game, and he's aiming for one more deep playoff run. In more retirement news, the Lions placed backup QB Teddy Bridgewater on the reserve/retired list before signing Josh Dobbs.
- Five-time NBA champ and Hall of Famer Don Nelson died at 86. Unfortunately, we also got some terribly sad news over the weekend. Five-time NBA champion Don Nelson died at the age of 86 on Sunday. As a player, Nelson found his niche with the Celtics and won five titles in Boston between 1966-76. Despite all those rings, Nelson really made a name for himself as a coach. With 1,335 wins, Nelson remains the second-winningest coach in NBA history, and he racked up three Coach of the Year Awards between stints with the Bucks and Warriors.
🏈 Do not miss this: Dart, Shough poised for big leaps
Quarterback is the most important position in sports. Teams that have a good one will do anything to keep him. Teams that don't have a good one will do anything to find one.
The Giants and Saints have fallen into the latter category for the past several years now, but the tides might be turning in New York and New Orleans. Jaxson Dart and Tyler Shough flashed star potential as rookies last season, and our own Ryan Wilson has good news for a pair of fan bases that are craving even more.
In the case of Dart, he might actually follow in the footsteps of the quarterback he supplanted last year: Russell Wilson.
- Wilson: "Dart's closest rookie profiles produced a variety of successful Year 2 seasons. Bo Nix's statistical output most closely resembles Dart's projected production, while Russell Wilson and Marcus Mariota represent more efficient versions of that same developmental path. The point isn't that Dart will become Wilson or Mariota; it's that his closest historical comps generally built on their rookie seasons instead of plateauing or regressing."
If Dart and Shough are on the most promising paths, where does that leave former No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward and the highly polarizing Sheduer Sanders? Don't worry. Wilson dives into the second-year profiles of those players as well.
Another team in need of a franchise quarterback is the Cardinals, and there's at least a chance they struck gold in the third round. Carson Beck hasn't usurped Jacoby Brissett after one exhibition game, but the rookie has made quite an impression on his new team.
⚾ MLB Power Rankings: Are Dodgers inevitable?
When the Dodgers acquired Tarik Skubal from the Tigers before the MLB trade deadline, fans across the league groaned collectively. Go ahead and just ship the World Series trophy to Los Angeles for the third consecutive year. The Dodgers are simply inevitable, right?
In the words of the legendary Lee Corso, "Not so fast, my friend."
The Dodgers are not immortal, and they showed it over the past two weeks. L.A. has lost eight of its last nine games -- and that skid includes a seven-game losing streak. The Dodgers have suddenly dropped to No. 5 in our MLB Power Rankings, and our own Matt Snyder rattled off some teams that could hang with them in the postseason.
- Snyder: "There are plenty of teams right now that look up the task of taking the Dodgers. The Red Sox just swept them in Dodger Stadium. The Cubs swept them in Wrigley. Only a fool would believe the Brewers or Braves can't beat them in a playoff series. The Phillies don't have a ton of depth but you don't need depth in a playoff series (see 2019 Nationals, again). They could absolutely topple the Dodgers. The Rays? Of course they could. Even a much lesser team like the Diamondbacks or Padres could take them out."
Here's the quickest of looks at how the middle of the pack shook out in the full rankings:
16. Cardinals (+3)
17. Nationals (+3)
18. Twins (-1)
19. Guardians (-5)
20. Orioles (+1)
Despite a stunning series victory over the Red Sox (baseball ... go figure), the Athletics sit near the bottom of the rankings. Over the weekend, they made a front office change amid a miserable season.
In better MLB news, Brewers ace Jacob Misiorowski hit a major milestone in historic time, and Blue Jays veteran Max Scherzer kept climbing the all-time strikeouts list.
👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest
- DiJonai Carrington was ejected for taking out Sophie Cunningham on a hard foul.
- Kirk Cousins and Maxx Crosby haven't exactly been getting along at Raiders camp.
- How did a viral Cam Coleman catch spark more discourse about Arch Manning?
- The 2027 Pro Football Hall of Fame class could be absolutely loaded with stars.
- Kyle Shanahan said his car was supposed to be on autopilot at the time of his crash.
- Penn State is one of 10 teams that could go undefeated in the 2026 season.
- The web of the Kawhi Leonard investigation only gets more tangled by the day.
- Speaking of drama and the Fever, Caitlin Clark avoided suspension following a bad call.
- WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert is set to discuss transgender athlete issues this week.
- Oops! White Sox manager Will Venables accidentally pulled his starter in the first inning.
- Duke faces a daunting nonconference slate in basketball this season.
- Quillan Salkilld ran right over Mateusz Gamrot at UFC Fight Night.
- South Carolina WBB is losing guard Maddy McDaniel, who is leaving the program.
- This 16-year-old phenom is already taking over the MLS.
- The PCSA failed to reach a vote in the Senate before recess, which may spell doom for the bill.
📺 What we're watching Monday
⚾ Phillies at Cardinals, 7:45 p.m. on FS1
🏀 Tempo at Dream, 8 p.m. on NBCSN
🏀 Sky at Storm, 10 p.m. on USA Network