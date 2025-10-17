Jaxson Dart is a fast-rising star for the New York Giants, vaulting up the quarterback ranks after a prime-time upset of the rival Philadelphia Eagles. The first-round draft pick was already popular before his promotion, but now he's quickly earning the top job he holds. And not only that, but he's doing it in style, wearing a large sparkling chain that's visible beneath his Big Blue collar.

The jewelry isn't subtle. And it prompted a recent jab from Denver Broncos pass rusher Jonathon Cooper, who will be chasing the rookie signal-caller in Week 7: "He's a young guy, you know, feelin' himself a little bit," Cooper told reporters. "He's out there running around, he's got the chain on, he's dancing. I feel like everybody needs something, you know."

The rookie quarterback isn't shying away from Cooper's comments, and responded to reporters this week with this: "I think a lot of guys wear chains and dance when they score touchdowns.'' And "I appreciate him (Cooper) following my dance touchdowns and stuff.''

Dart also has a ton of respect for the Broncos defense and what challenges they will bring on Sunday.

"Obviously, the sacks stand out as the first thing and their ability to rush the passer at every down, not just third downs," Dart said to reporters on Wednesday. "First of all, they're just coached really well and they play really well together. They play really hard. So, it's going to be a really good test for us, one that I think that we're all excited for just because, in my mind I see them as one of the best defenses in the entire league. So, being able to just go out and compete, yeah, they do a lot of really good things and they're coached really well."

There's also been a lot of back and forth via "X'' between Broncos players and Giants fans and responses from Giants players to Cooper's comments, which could make for an interesting game on Sunday afternoon on CBS.

So what's the real deal with the necklace? Is Dart trying to make a statement? Is he just all about the showmanship, even at 23 in his first taste of the pros? This would seem to mirror his play, as the quarterback has already won plenty of fans alongside bruising running back Cam Skattebo thanks to his on-field bravado -- bold passing, animated celebrations and fearless scrambling.

The truth: Dart does play with a warrior's mentality, but the chain's origins actually lie in ... his sister's bedroom. Look closely, and the twinkling of Dart's jewelry actually comes from a string of diamond-like hearts.

"My little sister had it, it was hers," Dart revealed to reporters this spring, via Fox Sports. "It was before our bowl game [in January] and as I was leaving the house over Christmas -- [we had] a little break before the bowl game -- [I] just saw it in her room. And I was like, you know what, I kind of like it. ... So, I put it on and it's kind of been good luck for me ever since."

The game Dart was referencing? The 2025 Gator Bowl, his last matchup as the quarterback of Ole Miss, during which Dart threw 404 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Rebels over the Duke Blue Devils, 52-20. That performance helped solidify the young man as a top quarterback prospect in the 2025 draft, and the Giants of course made him their prized addition via a first-round trade.

It's no wonder Dart hasn't shed the shiny necklace just yet. It turns out his siblings are now plenty OK he swiped the piece, too.

"She likes it, she likes it," Dart said of his sister, adding "we got her another one" since then. "Now my little brother ordered one, too."