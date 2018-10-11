Jay Ajayi could reportedly make up to $5M from insurance policy he took out on himself

Jay Ajayi experienced what most people would call a tough break by landing on Injured Reserve with a torn ACL this week.

The Philadelphia Eagles running back had already been battling through a back fracture for the defending Super Bowl champions, and with a contract set to expire after 2018, this was supposed to be his year to prove himself as a future free agent target.

As NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Thursday, however, Ajayi may have foreseen a contract-year injury or at least seriously considered the possibility of one -- enough to take out a loss-of-value insurance policy on himself. As Ajayi's business manager, Josh Sanchez, told Rapoport, the former Miami Dolphins draft pick knew he was "valued as a significant free agent" and decided "to protect him against exactly what ended up happening."

So he bought what Rapoport estimated as an "$80,000-$100,000" insurance policy that will pay him up to $5 million after taxes depending on the value of a free agent contract he'll presumably sign entering 2019.

If the injury takes his market down to a point where he would be a lower-level free agent, he can receive a maximum payout $5 million net -- after taxes. In other words, if Ajayi's free-agent value goes down, the policy will help make up the difference. Let's say he's valued as being able to earn a four-year, $16-million contract before the injury. But now, he ends up earning just $8 million over four years.

The Eagles, of course, have been linked to other veteran running backs, like the Pittsburgh Steelers' Le'Veon Bell, in the wake of Ajayi's season-ending injury. Corey Clement and Wendell Smallwood figure to replace the 2017 trade acquisition on Thursday night.