Jay Ajayi reps deny allegations of damaged property, say lawsuit vs. Eagles RB is 'bogus'

Hours after TMZ Sports reported that Philadelphia Eagles running back Jay Ajayi was being sued for $25,000 after apparently damaging a Los Angeles mansion, the Super Bowl champion's representatives have adamantly denied the allegations.

This is also according to TMZ, which updated its original report with word from an Ajayi spokesperson, who said the "lawsuit is bogus" and denied that Ajayi ever damaged any property.

The lawsuit, per TMZ, was filed by the owner of the 6,000-foot mansion, which is located near the Sunset Strip in West Hollywood. That owner, who appears to be the same man who once sued Beyonce for $25,000 in a 2010 case that was later dismissed, told TMZ the Eagles running back stayed at the mansion for five days after Super Bowl LII and "broke a table, scratched some floors and violated" a no-smoking rule while throwing at least three parties in the house. His lawsuit also alleged that Ajayi pushed him "in a menacing and threatening manner" when he confronted Ajayi about the damages.

But Ajayi's representatives say he didn't touch the owner, damage the property or even host any parties.

"Instead they claim the owner tried to get Jay and his friend to pay him cash directly -- bypassing the Airbnb website," according to TMZ, "so they say they left the house several days early ... but still paid the full rate."

Ajayi was traded from the Miami Dolphins to the Eagles during the 2017 season and will be a free agent after this season. The allegations against him come a month after teammate Malcolm Jenkins said he thought authorities were "trying to make an example" out of new Eagles defensive end Michael Bennett with charges that stemmed from year-old allegations of a separate incident.