Jay Ajayi reveals the advice that has driven him to become a top NFL running back

Eagles running back Jay Ajayi has a wild career path. He's from London, so that makes him a rare NFL player in the first place. Then he ended up at a small school in Idaho where he was a star on a national level, carving up the smurf turf of Boise State. Because of injury concerns he wasn't drafted until the Dolphins took him in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Draft. He was a healthy scratch in the first game of 2016, benched for Arian Foster essentially, but would go on to rush for 200 yards in three separate games that season, establishing himself as one of the most physical backs in the league. Naturally he was traded to the Eagles this year. More naturally, he scored a long touchdown run in his first game with his new team. He looks poised to have a huge stretch run for Philly.

Whew.

That's a lot to handle before turning 25 years old. Fortunately for Ajayi, he has some pretty solid life advice to lean on. The Eagles running back spoke to CBS Sports Danny Kanell and talked about some of the advice he's received over the years.

The biggest person he's leaned on? Mom, of course.

"My mother -- she always told me, 'Stay hungry and humble' and that's something I kind of used as my go to throughout my whole career, just with adversity and challenges," Ajayi said. "Stay humble, hungry and you always have that chip and that edge to try and chase your goal and chase your dream."

If you wonder how he was able to produce massive numbers for Miami before being dealt, look no further than advice he got from then-teammate Rashad Jones, who pointed out that whatever you do on the field is ultimately your resume.

"One of the guys, Rashad Jones, my rookie year, just basically told me whatever you put on tape in that 100 yards, whenever you step out on that field, that film is going to stick with you and that is basically going to be your legacy," Ajayi recalled. "So whenever you're out there, just leave it all out on the field and showcase yourself in a way that you want people to receive you. So that's my mentally all the time stepping out on the field."

The Eagles running back also understands the importance of building an off-field resume for the future, and is working on establishing his own clothing line to build his brand and to maintain a source of revenue when he leaves the game.

"I've actually have launched my own lifestyle/fashion brand called YURP, and that's something I've been passionate about, that I've been working on for quite some time," Ajayi said. "We actually just launched recently in London and that was a special thing for me and it's something that I'm really putting the time in to so when football is gone I can really use that platform and use that avenue to be able to sustain my life and continue using my platform as well."

He's in a unique position because he just got dealt from a team that has struggled on offense and in general and now is on a Super Bowl contender. He's able to take the lessons learned and parlay them into strong performances in the past -- there's a very good chance he can take those lessons and succeed moving forward as well, whether it's on the field or off of it.